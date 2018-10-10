Bellmead is set to have a new city council member and a new firetruck in the next two months, plus another firetruck on the way.
In a meeting Tuesday, the council accepted the resignation of Precinct 3 council member Mark W. Pace and created a plan to fill the new vacancy.
The city secretary will accept applications Wednesday through Oct. 26 from residents interested in representing Precinct 3.
The city council will interview candidates Nov. 13 and will have the option to appoint someone at that time.
The term ends May 2020.
City Manager Bo Thomas said the charter requires the council fill the vacancy.
Mayor William B. Ridings said he has not heard anyone express interest in the position since Pace submitted his resignation because of scheduling conflicts with a new job.
Also at the meeting, the council voted 3-2 to approve an almost $2 million contract with Siddons-Martin Emergency Group for a pumper firetruck and an aerial ladder firetruck. Council members Gary Moore and Doss Youngblood cast the dissenting votes, Ridings said.
In August, the council adopted a 2-cent increase to the city’s property tax rate to cover a newly-issued $2 million bond to replace two aging firetrucks. Moore and Youngblood also voted against the new tax rate at the time, though both had voted two weeks earlier in favor of taking out the $2 million debt.
The pumper is an already complete demo model and is expected to arrive in Bellmead in 45 to 60 days, Ridings said.
The ladder truck is being built specifically for Bellmead and is expected to arrive in 14 to 15 months, he said.
“The other one will take a little longer because it’s not a demo, it’s a brand new truck,” Ridings said. “The chief got his birthday present on that, and his Christmas present.”