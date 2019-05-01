Former state trooper Danny Smith knows it will take a while to learn the ropes as Bellmead's interim police chief, but he told a crowded room of supporters Wednesday that he is eager to step into the role as more than 60 applicants from 18 states are vying for the full-time role.
"There are a lot of things involved in police work in a city than when I was with the state, so I've got a lot to learn," Smith, a retired Texas Department of Public Safety major, said. "I am picking up on a lot of it, but it's going to take a bit, but I am really excited to work these officers that are here."
After retiring from DPS in 2003, the 32-year DPS veteran was sworn in as interim police chief in Bellmead on Wednesday morning. In front of a crowd of former colleagues and public servants he worked with as the first director of the McLennan Community College Police Academy in 2004, he saw familiar faces at the formal swearing-in ceremony inside Bellmead City Council chambers Wednesday.
"Nearly all the officers that came here I've worked with in one way form or fashion, or I've helped train them," Smith said. "Some of the officers came through our academy at MCC and they have gone on to have great careers."
Bellmead Interim City Manager Yost Zakhary announced his choice for interim chief last week, ahead of Chief Lydia Alvarado retirement this week after eight years as chief. The council has approved a salary of $80,000 to $100,000 for the next chief.
Zakhary said as of Wednesday, he has received a total of 62 applications for police chief from 18 states since the job opening was posted on the Texas Municipal League website. He said the position will be closed by within the first two weeks of May before he will narrow the large candidate field to five finalists.
Bellmead Assistant Police Chief Kory Martin said he looks forward to working with and learning from Smith in the next several months in the interim role.
"So far, he's been great and we've had a lot of communication," he said. "Since Chief Alvarado has retired in the last couple of days, Maj. Smith has definitely had an interest in the department and has good ideas. He is also listening to what our officers are saying and is being really respectful in the change."
With help from current Bellmead officers, Smith said he is eager to evaluate the needs for the department and familiar himself with concerns in the department. While he said he may not implement wide changes, he said the department and citizens can expect a fair police administration in the interim.
"They can expect fair treatment and professional treatment," Smith said. "I think we do that now and I expect it to continue and we always look to improve for our citizens."