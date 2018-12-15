The city of Bellmead recently reached a $100,000 settlement with a former employee who sued the city at the urging of Councilman Gary Moore, who was mayor at the time.
Moore said that, although he was mayor at the time he offered the advice, he encouraged the lawsuit as a friend, not as an elected official.
Sharon Palmer worked as administrative assistant to the city manager from Jan. 30, 2014, to Sept. 3, 2015. Palmer filed a suit against the city in August 2017 alleging she experienced discrimination, retaliation, harassment and a hostile work environment. The lawsuit alleged former council member Matthew Jordon “aggressively flirted with” Palmer and that no elected official or member of city staff responded to her numerous complaints about Jordan’s “unwanted advances.”
The city's insurer, the Texas Municipal League Intergovernmental Risk Pool, denied any wrongdoing in the settlement.
Bellmead attorney Charlie Buenger said the Municipal League Risk Pool will cover $90,000 of the settlement. The insurer would not have settled the lawsuit Nov. 8 except for an audio recording presented during discovery that includes the conversation in which Moore encouraged Palmer to sue, Buenger said.
“They told me they would not have settled it except for that phone call,” he said.
Municipal League officials were concerned over what jurors might think if they heard a mayor encouraging a former employee to sue, Buenger said.
Palmer had quit her position at the city and tried a few weeks later to get the position back, Buenger said.
Two council members, Moore and Doss Youngblood, supported Palmer’s allegations during depositions but had not witnessed any of the alleged actions, which Jordan denied, City Manager Bo Thomas said. Palmer also never filed a complaint against Jordan, Thomas said.
In executive session during a Nov. 13 council meeting, the current city council heard part of the almost 45-minute audio recording of a phone call placed about six months after Palmer quit her position with the city in September 2015.
Almost nine minutes into the recording, Palmer said, “Gary, are you wanting me to sue the city?”
Moore said yes, “as a friend to another friend, rather than an employer to an employee.”
During a council meeting Tuesday, Bellmead resident Linda Robinson spoke during a public comment period and condemned Moore for encouraging anyone to sue the city. Robinson, who ran against Moore in May and lost by 32 votes, said Moore repeatedly encouraged Palmer to sue the city in the audio recording. She said his job as an elected official is to look out for the interest of the city and not to work against it.
The recording includes Palmer and Moore discussing how Palmer had not been able to find work during those six months since leaving her post at the city. Moore said at some point she would have to take some type of action to generate income. Moore encouraged her to file a lawsuit seeking $5 million and then settle for about $2.5 million.
“Boy, wouldn’t that be nice,” Palmer responded on the recording.
Both said the best case would be for a settlement outside the courtroom.
Reached by phone Friday, Moore said the city let Palmer down and she deserved to be paid. Moore said he did not know at the time that the phone call was being recorded.
Moore, who was elected in May to his fourth term, said he was upset the recording was released to the public since it was played during executive session to the whole council.
Moore said he would excuse another council member for encouraging someone to sue the city “depending on the circumstances of what happened.”
“If the situation was turned and it was somebody else and I knew what I know about this one, yeah I probably would tell the person the same thing again,” Moore said. “If you have an org set out to take care of the employee and the org doesn’t take care of the employee and they have no other recourse other than to go to litigation.”
Moore said a lawsuit was the only option. Had he brought the matter before the council sitting at the time, he would not have had the support through votes to become involved in Palmer’s matter, he said.