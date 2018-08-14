Bellmead City Council
A Bellmead firetruck leaves the station on a call during a city council meeting last week that was called to take input from residents on whether to issue $2 million in debt to replace two firetrucks.

The Bellmead City Council finalized its plan to take out $2 million in debt to replace two firetrucks, and a 2-cent increase to the property tax rate needed to pay for the debt could be finalized next week.

The council voted 5-1 Tuesday to issue the $2 million certificate of obligation, or debt, at a 3.306 percent interest rate.

Council member Doss Youngblood voted against the move, which officials have said is the only way the city can afford to replace two unreliable firetrucks.

The cost to the city over the life of the debt will be about $2.8 million, City manager Bo Thomas said.

“That’s about $1,000 more than what we thought it was going to be,” Thomas said. “No particular reason why, just that’s today’s financial market.”

Thomas said the good news is that the proposed 2-cent increase to the property tax rate would still cover the debt payments.

The city council has debated the debt and the property tax rate over the past few months. Thomas has told the council the only way the city can afford two firetrucks is through debt, and that the debt would require a 2-cent tax hike.

A 2-cent bump in the property tax rate would bring the city’s rate to 31.9999 cents per $100 valuation and add about $20 to the annual tax bill for a home valued at $100,000.

During Tuesday's meeting, the city also held the first of two public hearings on the tax rate.

About 20 residents attended the meeting, and about half addressed the city council on the tax rate. All but two expressed support for the increase to the tax rate so the city could replace the firetrucks.

Bellmead resident Karen Coleman told the council it is time to raise the taxes.

“I’m going to ask y’all a question,” Coleman said. “When y’all ride down Bellmead Drive as I have for the last 26 years, do you really feel like the city has accomplished a whole, whole lot?”

The city needs money to operate, and property tax revenue is an important part of it, she said.

“You guys keep talking about how much debt we’re in, and we’re going to stay in debt if you don’t raise taxes,” she said.

The last public hearing on the tax rate is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Monday at Bellmead City Hall, 3015 Bellmead Drive.

Bellmead tax rates

Bellmead tax rates, cents per $100 of property value

2017: 29.9999

2016: 30.3761

2015: 31.8608 (originally adopted, after rollback election came in at 30.3761)

2014: 29.8608

2013: 29.8608

2012: 29.8608

2011: 27.4498

2010: 26.5560

2009: 24.6965

2008: 25.3304

2007: 26.7528

Source: McLennan County Appraisal District