The Bellmead City Council on Tuesday swore in James Jay Cleveland to represent Precinct 3, but did not discuss the potential need for a new city manager after the current one was offered the same job in Hewitt.
City Manager Bo Thomas on Dec. 4 accepted the city manager position in Hewitt, pending contract negotiations.
Mayor William B. Ridings said there isn’t anything to discuss yet as Thomas, who has worked as Bellmead’s city manager for the past six years, could still decline the city of Hewitt’s offer.
“If we do lose him, we’re losing a good manager,” Ridings said.
After about 40 minutes in executive session and after publicly interviewing the three candidates for the vacant council seat, the council selected Cleveland, 40, to represent Precinct 3. The seat became open in September when council member Mark W. Pace resigned due to a work scheduling conflict.
The vote in favor of the nomination included Ridings, and council member Doss Youngblood and Gary Moore. Mayor Pro Tem Alfreda Love voted against the selection and council member Travis Gibson abstained.
The selection came after a failed vote to select Charlie John Morgan. Gibson nominated Morgan, and was supported by Love in the vote. However, Youngblood, Moore and Riding opposed the nomination.
The third candidate was Michael David Walker.
None of the three have ever held a council seat.
Cleveland is a welder at Utility Truck Equipment Manufacturing LLC in Hewitt and a current Bellmead Economic Development Corporation member. A resident for the past 20 years, Cleveland said, he’s seen a lot of changes in the city and wants to be a part of making his community better for all its residents.
The term ends in May 2020.
The council extended the deadline Nov. 13 after receiving only one application, that of Cleveland.
One resident spoke during public comment offering support for Cleveland.
Bellmead resident Julie Sykora said she did not support the council’s previous decision to extend the deadline to apply for the position.
“You literally slapped Mr. Cleveland in the face,” she said.