Bellmead elected leaders remain torn on whether to increase the property tax rate by two cents to issue debt to replace firetrucks that fire officials say are prone to failure.
The city council on Tuesday got its first look at the budget for the fiscal year 2018-19 with the new certified appraised values included, and by a 4-2 vote officially proposed the two-cent tax hike.
Council members Doss Youngblood and Gary Moore cast the dissenting votes against setting 31.9999 cents per $100 valuation as the maximum property tax rate the city could adopt. The current rate is 29.9999 cents per $100. The two cents would be dedicated to debt service for the firetrucks, City Manager Bo Thomas said.
Youngblood first asked if the council’s vote meant the city had approved a 2-cent tax hike. City staff reiterated that the amount is a proposed maximum rate and the council won’t adopt the official rate until later this month. Youngblood said he opposed the vote because it prevents council members from changing their minds later if they wanted to increase the tax rate further.
Thomas said the council, like all other cities, must adopt a proposed maximum tax rate to initiate the process of required public hearings on the tax rate prior to the budget’s adoption.
The two public hearings on the tax rate will be at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 14 and Aug. 20 at Bellmead City Hall, 3015 Bellmead Drive.
Moore said he would like the city of 10,500 residents to hold a town hall meeting to hear whether residents want the city to purchase two firetrucks for the department, whose chief has repeatedly stressed the need for the vehicles. City leaders are looking at holding such a meeting Aug. 9, though nothing had been set as of Wednesday.
The city council has been discussing the tax hike and need for firetrucks for almost two months. A few residents during that time have attended the council meetings offering support of the firetruck purchase. Fire Chief Billy Hlavenka has told the council the firetrucks are falling apart and have mechanical problems that have caused the trucks to stall in intersections.
City staff has said the trucks could cost up to $2 million, and there is no way to fund them without issuing debt through a certificate of obligation.
The council, however, has regularly resisted tax increases over the last decade and voted to lower the tax rate last year, despite having by far the lowest rate of any town in McLennan County large enough to offer basic city services such as a police department.
In 10 years, the tax rate has increased roughly three cents. In 2007, Bellmead’s tax rate was 26.7528 cents per $100 of property value.
The city council was warned by its financial advisor that not issuing the debt would cast a “black eye on the city” after a July 10 decision initiated, but didn’t finalize, the debt process.
With a growing tax base, a penny on the tax rate now generates roughly $45,000, Thomas said.
“When I first came here a 1-cent tax increase, or one penny of tax, generated between $35,000 and $37,000,” Thomas said.
The tax rate adjustment won’t affect what is already included in the proposed fiscal year 2018-19 budget, since the added revenue would only go toward the debt portion of the budget, Thomas said.
The proposed budget would generate $1.46 million in tax revenue. The certified tax roll the McLennan County Appraisal District released showed taxable property value in Bellmead at $456.54 million, an 8 percent increase over last year’s figures, Thomas said. The average home in Bellmead is appraised at roughly $79,000, Thomas said.
The fiscal year 2018-19 proposed budget includes almost $5.62 million in both revenues and expenditures, and is up 6 percent, or $339,000, over last year’s budget, with about $112,000 of that total going toward capital projects.
A $40 million appraisal error altered some calculations for Bellmead early in the budgeting process.
Thomas said preliminary figures from the McLennan County Appraisal District indicated that Bellmead’s taxing jurisdiction included a property valued at $40 million — the new Sherwin Williams distribution center on Aviation Parkway.
“That $40 million error happened to be a business situated close to the city of Bellmead and not in the city of Bellmead,” Thomas said. “It happened to generate about $120,000 worth of revenue.”
The mistake was caught just a few days after preliminary numbers were released, Assistant Chief Appraiser Joe Bobbitt said.
The McLennan County Appraisal District reviews about 122,000 properties across the county and is required by state law to send a preliminary total to taxing entities before May 1, Bobbitt said.
“It’s very preliminary,” he said. “We prefer not to do it but we have to.”