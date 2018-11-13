After receiving only one application, the Bellmead City Council agreed Tuesday to extend the deadline for residents to apply to fill the vacant Precinct 3 seat.
The council was scheduled to discuss applicants for the seat, which former council member Mark W. Pace resigned from in September because of a work scheduling conflict. However, Mayor William Ridings said only one person filled out an application.
At least one other person called to ask about the opening after the application deadline had passed, Interim City Secretary Trish Ervin said.
Council member Doss Youngblood said the council should stick to the original deadline. But Mayor Pro Tem Alfreda Love and council member Travis Gibson said they see no problem with extending the deadline for residents in the city of about 10,500 to apply.
Residents can now fill out an application at City Hall, 3015 Bellmead Drive, before the next council meeting scheduled for Nov. 28.
The unexpired term for the Precinct 3 seat ends in May 2020.
Pace ran unopposed in May for the seat he recently vacated. He was first elected in May 2016 with 67.5 percent of the vote after beating incumbent Matthew Jordon. Forty residents voted in that race.