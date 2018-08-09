About a dozen people showed up to a Bellmead town hall meeting Thursday called so residents could give input about whether the council should replace two firetrucks, which would require issuing $2 million in debt and a 2-cent increase to the property tax rate.
Eight people asked the city council to move forward with the plan to replace the trucks. One person said the hype surrounding the issue and the implication that people will die without the proper safety equipment is "asinine."
The meeting agenda would have allowed the council to halt its previous decision to issue a certificate of obligations, or debt, for $2 million to fund the purchase of two firetrucks. No vote was held after a lengthy debate among council members.
The council has a vote scheduled Aug. 14 to officially issue the debt.
Bellmead resident Angela Carey said she supports the tax rate increase to replace the firetrucks.
“I’m not rich,” Carey said. “And I don’t want my taxes to go up. But if its $4 a year, that’s maybe a 12-pack of Coke. Sometimes we have to do things we don’t want to do. We have to get our priorities in line.”
The current property tax rate is 29.9999 cents per $100 valuation. A two-cent increase would bump the rate to 31.9999 cents per $100 valuation.
The increase would add $20 to the annual tax bill for a home valued at $100,000.
Bellmead resident Linda Robinson said if the city cannot provide adequate fire protection, then “why are we even here?” Robinson said businesses are not going to open and continue operating in a city that cannot provide basic fire services.
Bellmead resident Karen Coleman waved a newspaper clipping from 2007 before the city council.
The article detailed the city’s refusal to increase taxes, Coleman said.
“We’re still dealing with this same issue of tax increases, and it’s ridiculous,” she said. “Raise the taxes, because if my house catches on fire and you have a truck that done broke down … Trust me, I’m going to file a lawsuit because it’s known that we need the firetrucks.”
Bellmead resident Julie Sykora was the sole voice of dissent at the meeting. Sykora said Bellmead is a “middle-class, low-income town” and $2 million in debt is unbelievable.
She said many have been claiming people could die if the fire department cannot reach them in time, but she does not remember anyone dying from a fire in Bellmead.
“Sure we want the firefighters to be safe, everybody does, but to hype up about people dying, that is completely asinine,” Sykora said.
Council members Doss Youngblood and Gary Moore raised issue with the way the fire department has previously recorded its maintenance and mechanical work. The duo said the documentation does not support how drastically the department says it needs the trucks.
However, the city should buy new firetrucks tonight if, as the fire chief has said, the department has firetrucks stop working on the way to calls, Moore and Youngblood said.
Mayor Pro Tem Alfreda Love said the city does not have the money to buy firetrucks immediately.
City Manager Bo Thomas has told the city council the only way the city can afford new trucks is to issue $2 million in debt. He said that does not mean the city has to spend that much, but it will allow enough wiggle room so the city gets the equipment it needs.
Council member Travis Gibson said he made up his mind a long time ago and supports the purchase of two new firetrucks.
“You can’t put a value on life,” Gibson said. “The people have spoken. We had one that was against it, and that person doesn’t even pay taxes.”
Public hearings on the tax rate will be at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 14 and Aug. 20 at Bellmead City Hall, 3015 Bellmead Drive.