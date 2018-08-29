In a split vote, the Bellmead City Council adopted a 2-cent increase to the city's property tax rate, which will allow it to pay off a $2 million bond to replace two aging firetrucks.
The council voted 4-2 Wednesday to move forward with the higher tax rate, which will remain more than 3 cents per $100 valuation lower than any other McLennan County city that provides police and fire protection and water service and in the range of about 15 to 45 cents lower than most local cities' tax rates.
Bellmead Mayor William Ridings and council member Gary Moore voted against the new tax rate. Both voted in favor of taking out the $2 million debt about two weeks ago.
City officials have said the bond, and tax increase needed to pay it off, would be the only way to replace the two firetrucks, which have been in service about 20 years and have become unreliable.
Council member Doss Youngblood cast the only vote against the debt for the firetrucks but voted to approve the new tax rate of 31.9999 cents per $100 of property value.
With little discussion after the tax-rate vote Wednesday, Moore suggested the small crowd of community members who gathered at the special meeting review the proposed budget for the city.
The council then turned to options for cutting from the proposed city budget, which is set for a vote Sept. 11 and will take effect Oct. 1.
Among the suggestions, Moore said the city could freeze salaries for all employees for the next two years.
City Manager Bo Thomas told council members they do not have authority to set salaries beyond next year's budget.