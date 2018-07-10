The Bellmead City Council took its first step Tuesday toward issuing $2 million in debt to buy two firetrucks.
City Manager Bo Thomas said issuing a certificate of obligation, taking out debt, is the only way the city can afford the trucks, which could ultimately cost less than $2 million. That debt will require a 2 cent increase to the property tax rate. City property taxes on an average Bellmead home would increase $16 a year with the extra 2 cents on the rate.
“For two pennies, the Bellmead resident will know exactly what they’re getting and they’ll know exactly where that money is going,” Thomas said.
Fire department officials have told city leaders their equipment is failing and maintenance costs are only continuing to increase.
Council member Doss Youngblood cast the only vote against the move.
Andrew Freeman, a financial adviser for the city, cautioned the council not to proceed unless they were sure they would follow through with the bond sale come Aug. 14.
If the council opts not sell the 20-year debt at its Aug. 14 meeting it will cast a “black eye on the city” if it wants to sell another bond because “bond investors across the country are likely not to forget,” Freeman said.
The city would also face an unfunded $15,000 bill for the process of listing the debt if the council reverses course next month, Thomas said.
The council’s decision came after a lengthy debate, which included council members Travis Gibson and Alfreda Love pushing for the debt to pay for the firetrucks and council members Gary Moore and Youngblood generally opposing the option.
Moore, as he did in previous meetings, suggested the city look at grant or fundraising options to pay for the two firetrucks.
During the meeting, Bellmead resident Angela Carey said the city’s firetrucks were at an event at Walmart last month, when the “bucket” at the top of one of the truck’s ladder’s stopped working. Only so much maintenance work can go into a vehicle before it needs to be replaced, Carey said. The council needs to meet firefighters’ needs because they face life or death situations, she said.
“I couldn’t live if I didn’t fight for the fire department,” Carey said.
The council approved purchases of other public safety equipment during the meeting Tuesday.
They approved $45, 652 for four self-contained breathing apparatuses and accessories from Metro Fire Apparatus Specialists Inc.
The fire department has 20 self-contained breathing apparatuses used for firefighting and other dangerous situations, Thomas said. The current units were purchased in 2005 and have a 15-year life cycle.
“All 20 of them are now on 13 to 14 years of age,” Thomas said. “Instead of trying to purchase them all at one time, because the purchase amount for four of them is in excess of $45,000, we’re trying to stagger this purchase.”
The Bellmead Police Department got the go-ahead to buy body cameras and off-site data storage from Axon Enterprise Inc.
The department got a $20,800 grant, which comes with a requirement for the city to match 20 percent, or $5,564.
Bellmead officers have used body cameras since 2012, Thomas said.
“The cost for storage, the cost of CDs, the amount of time, because they run those with every single contact that they have with a citizen, has become very cumbersome,” he said.
The council also signed off on the department using a $10,962 federal grant to buy stun guns and cartridges from Axon.
“As those things are used, as those items get knocked around and banged around, they’re very much like other types of electronics,” Thomas said.