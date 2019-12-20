The face of Cameron Park Zoo's $14.5 million bond election, the black footed penguin, is expected to have a new home ready in the zoo by spring 2022.
With that timeline in mind and a list of other bond-funded projects coming before the penguins, zoo officials are asking for an injection of city money so they can get the design process started before bonds are sold next summer.
“If we can get a head start on that with both design and soft costs for the design, also entering into a contract and doing hard cost money for the construction, that would be preferable,” new zoo Director Chris Vanskike said.
City money would cover the cost of design for a combination veterinary hospital and education complex, as well as renovation of the zoo's hoofstock barn and commissary.
“Some of the funds will come from the city,” Waco Assistant City Manager Bradley Ford said. “Chris and the team are working to identify the right number. We just have to float them until July or August when the proceeds come in. To a point, we’re comfortable doing that.”
The discussion came during a meeting of city, county and zoo officials to hash out plans for the $14.5 million countywide bond that voters approved last month.
The Zoo Commission group only meets when an expansion project involving the various entities, like this expansion, is underway. During its meeting Wednesday, the group named Waco City Councilman John Kinnaird as chairman and McLennan County Judge vice chairman.
“Because the money is coming from the county and the project is being administered by the city and the society is the support that will raise any of the additional funds needed for it, we use the zoo commission as oversight,” siad Terri Cox, director of the Cameron Park Zoological and Botanical Society.
Cox said the first project the zoo wants to tackle is the estimated $375,200 renovation of its hoofstock bark, which has remained largely unchanged since it was build in the 1990s. Officials hope to have that project done before an Association of Zoos and Aquariums inspection in the fall, which will determine the zoo's accreditation.
“We would like to start some phases of construction earlier, before the bonds sell, and start the design earlier,” Cox said. “The hoofstock barn is a priority for us because of AZA accreditation.”
All of the bond-funded projects are scheduled to be complete by spring 2022, with the new enclosure for South African black footed penguins last on the list.
Before the bond passed, the zoo society received a $1 million donation from Dutch and Carol Schmidhauser for the veterinary hospital and has raised $220,000 for the penguin exhibit.
The city council is expected early next year to consider providing money so work can start before bonds are sold.
“The council will see, when we come back in the early part of 2020, an amount to be determined for all those costs,” Ford said.
