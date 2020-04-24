Yost Zakhary has signed on as Bellmead city manager, after more than a year filling the role on an interim basis and weathering a contentious selection process by the city council.
Zakhary, 60, finalized the deal late Thursday with the city, agreeing to annual pay of $165,000, including sick time and vacation, and no set employment timeline.
"I see unlimited potential in the city because of its strategic location, support of its citizens and its strength in the employees and directors," Zakhary said Friday. "I see a slow but steady recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and expansion of Interstate 35, and I look forward to working toward strong commercial and residential development for the city."
Zakhary's at-will employment agreement with the city does not require him to live in Bellmead, and does not provide him with insurance or retirement benefits. If he is fired without cause, he would receive a year's compensation as severance.
Four of the six Bellmead City Council members voted in a special called meeting last month to hire Zakhary. Two council members did not attend the meeting, including Mayor Travis Gibson. Gibson has called the meeting invalid, saying it was held contrary to his emergency order intended to limit the spread of COVID-19. City Attorney Charles Buenger, however, has deemed the meeting valid.
In a subsequent meeting, Gibson voted against approving the minutes of the meeting when the council voted to hire Zakhary. Attempts to reach Gibson for comment Friday were unsuccessful.
Zakhary has served as interim city manager since January 2019. He replaced Bo Thomas, who left Bellmead to take the same role in Hewitt. Thomas had been making $205,000 per year in Bellmead.
Zakhary previously worked for the city of Woodway for 39 years. He served as public safety director and city manager until April 2018, when he resigned amid an investigation into an employee's allegation that he had sexually harassed her and fostered a hostile work environment. The city later settled a lawsuit with the employee for $50,000.
