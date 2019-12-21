The past year brought further turmoil not only for the Marlin Independent School District the state took over in 2017 but also for the city of roughly 5,700 that saw significant turnover in its leadership, including the suicide of its police chief in August.
In late January, state Education Commissioner Mike Morath extended the appointment of the five-member board of managers two more years, citing a lack of progress in student academic performance. That means the district will be overseen by state appointees for at least four years, beginning in 2017.
But Morath and the Texas Education Agency did not completely vet the new members he appointed to the board of managers in May after releasing two board members from their service. The agency said a mistake in the TEA's background check process missed the criminal record of one appointed member, Eddie Ellis Jr.
Ellis resigned in October after the Tribune-Herald brought his conviction of defrauding the Veteran's Affairs Department to the state education agency's attention. Ellis pleaded guilty to the misdemeanor charge of theft of government property in 2017, two years prior to his appointment to the board, and the court ordered him to repay almost half a million dollars in restitution. His position on the board has not been replaced.
Ellis led the charge to remove former Superintendent Michael Seabolt from his position, after state-appointed conservator Jean Bahney directed the board of managers in June to place Seabolt on administrative leave. Morath appointed Bahney in February to oversee district operations when he revoked the district's accreditation status because of chronic failing scores on state standardized exams.
At the same time the board suspended Seabolt, it also initiated an investigation into his performance and duties. That investigation cost the district almost $70,000. Seabolt resigned in August, and Morath appointed Bahney as interim superintendent and assigned a new conservator to the district, Diana Vaughn.
The district must pay Vaughn $85 an hour, plus travel expenses. Bahney receives $620 a day under her independent contractor agreement with the district.
The TEA now is investigating Seabolt for undisclosed reasons. His educator certificates have been flagged by the agency as under investigation by the TEA Educator Investigation Division since October.
Meanwhile, the four-member board of managers accepted an agreement with the TEA to keep Marlin schools open this year, similar to agreements the district has been operating under since 2015, despite failing state academic accountability ratings for the past 10 years — longer than any other district in the state.
The school district was not the only Marlin entity to see significant change this past year. The city of Marlin faced numerous difficulties, including the realignment of city staff and the suicide of its police chief.
Former Marlin City Manager Alan Grindstaff was fired in March by council members after the mayor said the council and Grindstaff had a different vision for the city. In April, Grindstaff was arrested on an indictment charging official oppression, alleging he tried to force the police department to reach a quota for traffic tickets.
The city then hired Cedric Davis as the next city manager in May. Davis previously served as the Balch Springs mayor and has a background in education, law enforcement and criminal justice.
Less than four months into Davis' tenure, the city's police chief, Nathan Sodek, killed himself at his Bruceville-Eddy home in August. Sodek's conduct was under criminal investigation by the Texas Rangers at the time of his death.
The incident remains under investigation, officials said.
Davis served as interim chief, and the city hired Lawrence McCall, who started early this month. He served 12 years as a deputy in the Dallas County Constable's Office before coming to Marlin.
