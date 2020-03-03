Precinct 3 County Commissioner Will Jones fended off two challengers Tuesday in the Republican primary for his seat.
Jones defeated George Brinegar, a retired brigadier general with 28 years of Army service; and W. Leslie Long, a loan consultant. Jones ran on the promise of running the county like a business and called himself the “taxpayer’s champion.”
Jones won with 3,129 votes, or 50.3% of the vote, allowing him to avoid a runoff election against Brinegar, who won 2,232 votes and 35.1% of the vote. Long came in third with 863 votes at 13.9%.
“I feel like it broke the way it has the past couple of times,” Jones said of the results. “It doesn’t change my priorities at all. This is not just about Precinct 1, this is about all of McLennan County.
“I want to say thank you to God, I want to say thank you to my family, Grant, Reid and Merryl for all the hard work they did,” Jones said.
Precinct 3 encompasses West, Gholson, Ross, Leroy, Lacy Lakeview, Elm Mott, Chalk Bluff, half of Bellmead and parts of northwest and West Waco. The job pays $101,356 a year, up from $90,020 in 2016.
Jones said he would continue to fight rising property taxes and strive for fiscal responsibility.
“We want to make sure the appraisal process is fair and transparent, so everyone gets a fair shake,” Jones said.
Jones currently serves on the county’s Finance Committee, McLennan County Rural Transportation District, Waco’s Metropolitan Planning Organization, the Tax Increment Finance Zone board, Heart O’ Texas Fair Board along with other organizations.
Jones took office just three months before the West Fertilizer Co. plant explosion in 2013 devastated West, a town under his jurisdiction in northern McLennan County.
He supplied waste trucks to help with the clean-up effort and lobbying for new legislation to change the definition of “disaster” under Texas law, to allow for the reappraisal of property damaged in any type of disaster declared by the governor.
Jones later received an award from West Mayor Tommy Muska for his support.
