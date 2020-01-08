West is set to start its final infrastructure project funded by Federal Emergency Management Agency money made available after the West Fertilizer Co. explosion almost seven years ago.
West City Council members voted unanimously Tuesday to hire Waco-based Barnett Contracting for a $1.3 million project to repair about six blocks of Marable Street, between Pecan Street and Spring Street. Work is expected to start within a month and last about 11 months.
The road saw heavy traffic and damage when it was the main access to temporary classrooms for West Independent School District after the explosion. Heavy equipment also used the stretch during the recovery process after the April 2013 blast that killed 15 and injured hundreds.
"This will be the last project from the explosion using FEMA money, so it's a big deal," West Mayor Tommy Muska said. "That is where the temporary school was after the explosion and trucks and traffic really tore the street up coming and going, so FEMA was gracious enough to give us a little more money."
About $500,000 of the $1.3 million cost of the Marable Street project is covered by FEMA, and the rest will come from a $10.4 million settlement West reached with several companies involved in the explosion, Muska said. Between federal, state and local sources, including insurance payments, city spending totals about $12 million on streets and public infrastructure in its recovery efforts, he said.
"You know, I didn't know how long it was going to take to get us back," Muska said. "We are back with the homes, but we knew it was going to take a while with the infrastructure and this has just been a part of the journey."
Muska and Public Works Director C.J. Gillaspie walked Marable Street on Wednesday.
"Barnett is not just coming in here and doing the asphalt," Gillaspie said. "They are doing all the curbs, gutters, sewer pipes and everything, because we have about 2,000 feet of sewer line they are going to re-lay also."
At the same time as the Marable Street overhaul, Barnett will also carry out a $350,000 project to resurface North and South Harrison and West Highland streets, Muska said.
