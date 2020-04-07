Drawing on experience gained during a much different type of disaster seven years ago, the city of West is starting a program that will keep some its most vulnerable residents fed while also providing some businesses for local restaurants while they are restricted by a shelter-in-place order aimed at limiting the spread of COVID-19.
West City Council members approved an emergency food delivery service March 17 for West residents 65 or older. Residents can sign up to receive meals at no charge if they are not part of the Meals on Wheels program and do not have another way of getting food delivered to their homes. Volunteers will start the deliveries Monday and continue delivering around lunchtime on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
The city council approved $10,000 from the city's reserve fund for the program proposed by Mayor Tommy Muska. The volunteers will leave food at residents' doors, knock and then wait at the curb.
"There will be no interaction between delivery people or residents, but we will have a chance to see them and check on them.” Muska said.
Monday's meals will be ordered from Czech-American Restaurant, 220 N. Main St. Tuesday's meals will come from Two Amigos Mexican Restaurant, 208 N. Main St. Friday's will come from The Pizza House, 505 W. Oak St.
“We are going to try to help out our local businesses by giving them some business too,” Muska said.
Pizza House owner Bryan Anderson said he is excited to help West residents while restrictions are in place aimed at limiting the spread of COVID-19. Business has slowed, but the restaurant will continue serving pizza and offering daily lunch specials, he said. An order by the McLennan County Commissioners Court prohibits restaurants from offering dine-in service, but many, including The Pizza House, are continuing to serve to-go options.
“My wife and I bought The Pizza House 20 years ago and right now, we will do anything we can do to help the community, keep moving forward and get a little business out of it too,” Anderson said. “We are blessed to have to business we have, and although you can’t replace the dine-in portion, we have been very blessed.”
Muska said he is drawing on lessons in emergency management learned about seven years ago, when the West Fertilizer Co. plant exploded April 17, 2013, killing 15, injuring more than 200 and destroying buildings and public infrastructure.
“A lot of that that I learned seven years ago, almost to the week, is coming in very handy,” Muska said. “We have learned a lot from the last emergency, so this being my second disaster emergency to go through as mayor has really helped us figure these things out for people who need help.”
Residents can sign up for meals or volunteer to deliver by calling West City Hall at 826-5351.
