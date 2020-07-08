In times of local disasters, the Waco-McLennan County Emergency Operations Center often gets the first calls to meet emergency needs.
In the months-long disaster that is the COVID-19 pandemic, the EOC is continuing to meet those needs, including equipment needed by those on the front lines of the crisis.
Since early March, the EOC has supplied more than 598,000 pieces of personal protective equipment to local institutions even as shortages of such gear have been reported in other areas. Nursing homes, child care operations, medical facilities and first responders are still turning to the center for face masks, gowns, gloves and protective eye wear as positive cases in McLennan County continue to climb.
The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District reported 239 new local cases Wednesday, bringing the total to 2,283 cases.
“We get what we can from the state and get it out as fast as we can for those who cannot find any other source of PPE supplies out there,” said Kelly Craine, spokeswoman for the health district, which is part of the EOC. “We are their last line of defense when they have to come to us.”
A shortage of personal protective gear during the early weeks of the coronavirus crisis have returned as the U.S. is running low again, according to the Associated Press. When the crisis first exploded in March and April, the lack of PPE caused states and hospitals to compete against each other.
The federal government and other countries were thrown into desperate, expensive bidding wars to be able to provide PPE to essential workers, the AP reported.
Rae Jefferson, a spokesperson for the nonprofit Family Health Center, said she understands the surge in demand for essential workers who must interact with individuals potentially infected with the coronavirus. She said the Family Health Center’s stock of PPE has remained adequate as the EOC regularly supplies clinics with protective gowns, face masks and gloves in the center’s 15-clinic area.
In the last month, the EOC has provided 4,000 surgical masks and 2,000 gowns to clinics, Jefferson said.
“We’ve pretty heavily reliant on the EOC in the few months and we’ve been very thankful for the work the health district has done in distributing these supplies,” she said. “We obviously are not the only health care center in town that is trying to do this work, so the health district has a hard task in trying to divvy up those things in a way that makes the most sense and protects the most number of patients.”
The EOC management team, comprised of first responders, city and county employees, and health officials, continues to work with various organizations to best serve those in need. Organizations can request supplies after all other supply sources have been exhausted.
“The EOC is made up of our regular management team and staff with hotels, law enforcement, (American Medical Response) AMR ambulance service, hospitals, clinics and the (Heart of Texas Region) MHMR, who are now a part of it to operate as a coordination team for multiple agency response.” Craine said. “Locally, agencies know where they can go to get help.”
Waco Fire Deputy Chief R.M. Bergerson and Lt. Keith Guillory moved surgical masks and gloves Wednesday from the EOC Center on North Fourth Street as they prepared to respond to the need of local institutions.
“(Waco Fire) Chief (Gregory) Summers, the health district and the emergency operations center assembled a good team to serve the community at this time,” Guillory said. “I don’t think the EOC is going to be done for a long time.”
Craine said PPE supplies locally have remained steady, but no immediate shortage is projected. She said as the uncertainties of the coronavirus continue, supplies will hopefully stay available for essential workers during the pandemic.
“It is a very fine chain, so at any point a link could change and then our chain changes and out outlook can too,” Craine said. “Right now, we are good, but we want to help the most people we can stay safe.”
5 tips for wearing face masks in hot weather
Choose your material
Wearing a mask can be hot and make breathing feel more difficult. With that in mind, you’ll want to make sure your mask is reasonably breathable to help both increase comfort and decrease the impulse to touch the mask to adjust it — which is a big no-no when out and about.
“You want a breathable fabric,” says Nicole Jochym, a third-year medical student at Cooper Medical School at Rowan University who works with the Sew Face Masks Philadelphia organization. Her recommendation: Using a mask that is made from 100% cotton. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, good options include woven cotton sheets and T-shirt fabric.
While cotton isn’t moisture-wicking, she says, it’s more breathable than synthetic fabrics like polyester, and it could make masks more comfortable in the heat. Avoid filters, Jochym adds, because they are often made from synthetic materials, and can make masks hotter and harder to breathe through.
Check the fit
Your mask should be somewhat snug on your face, but you don’t want it to be so tight that it’s uncomfortable or difficult to breathe through. To solve that issue, says Carrie L. Kovarik, an associate professor of dermatology at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, try out different masks, or use one that has adjustable ties.
“A tie mask probably would be better. Elastic straps can be irritating behind the ear,” she says. “Don’t put it on so tight that you can’t breathe.”
Jochym seconds that, saying that Sew Face Masks Philadelphia encourages using ties because they are adjustable. “Every face shape is different,” she adds; ties have the potential for a better, more comfortable fit.
Bring extras
Cloth masks, the Pennsylvania Department of Health has noted, should not be worn when they become damp or wet, which could cause issues in the summer, when we’re all sweating more heavily. Because cotton masks will absorb sweat when you wear them, Jochym says, it is important to have several clean ones available to use.
“In Philadelphia’s hot and humid summers, it could be difficult to get around with just one,” she says. “You have to be able to switch it out as it gets damp on the inside.”
Kovarik adds that health-care workers are often advised to take a 15-minute break from wearing their mask every two hours to give their skin time to air out, which could mean using several masks per day. If you plan to swap your mask, she says, do it at home, or if that is not possible, in an area without other people. “You don’t want to take it off in the middle of everything,” she says.
And always follow proper mask removal techniques, including washing your hands and not touching the front of the mask.
Limit how long you wear one
If hot weather makes wearing a mask uncomfortable, try to limit the amount of time you need to wear one. Masks, the CDC says, should be worn in “public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain,” such as grocery stores and pharmacies.
“Think about when wearing a mask is necessary, and not wearing one when it is not needed,” Kovarik says. You may not need one when driving alone in your car, or sitting solo on your porch — as long as you are maintaining proper social distancing.
To help keep your mask time to a minimum, Jochym says, try planning effective routes to your destination, or plan your trips around the number of masks that you have available. And do not wear your mask off your nose when out in public.
Take care of your skin
Hot summer weather can cause moisture to build up under a mask, which can irritate your skin (similar to a diaper rash) Kovarik says. That problem, however, may be less common for people wearing cloth masks compared to health-care workers wearing less-breathable surgical or N95 masks.
“In hot weather, you will have a lot of moisture under there, and the skin can break down a little more,” she says. “Moisture from breath or heat builds up, and you can get a rash.”
If your skin does become irritated due to using a mask, Kovarik recommends using a noncomedogenic (non-pore-blocking) moisturizer — and avoid products like petroleum jelly. Apply your preferred salve after wearing a mask to help repair skin.
Additionally, Kovarik recommends not wearing makeup under a mask, as it could further clog your pores.
___
©2020 The Philadelphia Inquirer
Visit The Philadelphia Inquirer at www.inquirer.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.