Waco is set to receive $7.6 million in COVID-19 relief funding to help offset the cost of fighting the disease for the rest of the year.
The council approved a resolution to accept the allocation from the state government, which will distribute the federal money made available by Congress' coronavirus relief package that also established business grants and provided individual stimulus checks, among other measures. The money will be available to cities and counties with a population of less than 500,000, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said earlier this month. Waco initially will receive $1.5 million and will be eligible for another $6.1 million in reimbursement for eligible spending.
“It’s a great program, and I appreciate the work of our great congressman, (Bill) Flores, and our senators in Washington for making sure this money gets back to Texas and to Waco,” Waco City Council Member Jim Holmes said during a council meeting Tuesday.
The city can use the money to cover costs of responding to the public health emergency incurred between March 1 and the end of the year, including anything from medical expenses and public health measures to payroll for employees working in fields related to the ongoing public emergency. The money cannot be used to pay for anything that was in the city budget before March 27, so it is effectively offsetting new expenses, not directly making up for revenue expected to be lost to COVID-19's effects on the economy.
The city's budget office last month projected a "worst-case scenario" $8 million shortfall in sales tax revenue for the fiscal year. Earlier this month, city Budget Manager Laura Cox said her office believes the drop in that revenue stream will be closer to $6.5 million.
Cameron Park
Also during Tuesday's meeting, the council approved a $762,000 purchase of 28 acres to be added to Cameron Park. The property has had publicly accessible trails connected to the park's since the mid-2000s, but it has remained in private hands. Local businessman Todd Behringer's family now owns the property.
“We’re really excited to bring this forward to the council today because this is a piece of property that has great recreational potential for our community,” City Manager Wiley Stem III said.
Holmes said the addition would expand public space, something sorely needed as people continue to shelter-in-place and social distance. Council Member Andrea Barefield, whose district includes the park, said the property is an “incredible asset to the district.”
“The negotiations for that were very well done,” Barefield said. “I know the appraisal will just continue to grow, and grow, and grow, so I’m glad we got it at this time.”
Fire station construction
The council also awarded CWA Construction a $4.8 million contract to build a new Fire Station No. 6 and Fire Administration Building. The new fire station and office space will sit at 1000 N. 25th St. and 1006 N. 25th St, at the former site of the 25th Street Theatre. The new facilities will resemble the old theater, which officials initially had hoped to preserve. The council also signed off on the addition of $89,000 solar panels to the project, which are expected to generate about 45% of the building’s required energy.
Council Member Dillon Meek said the project will be instrumental in helping the city maintain its top fire service rating from the Insurance Services Office.
“I think we all wish (the theater) could have been saved, but the building was too far gone,” Meek said. “So we’re honoring the legacy of that theater, the historical look of that building and facility, and I love that it’s at the intersection of Brookview, Sanger Heights and Dean Highland neighborhood associations, and we’ll have space for those groups to meet.”
Sabido said the addition of solar panels might pave the way for more sustainable city buildings in the future.
“We can move forward with being able to determine how we include more environmentally friendly components to our city buildings as we move forward with this,” Sabido said.
