The city of Waco is fully restarting its search for a new police chief in an effort to align the process with input from the community, and officials hope to name a new chief by late this year, Deputy City Manager Bradley Ford said Wednesday.
The city had narrowed a field of 91 applicants down to five candidates by last week and was expected to bring in two finalists for a virtual town hall meeting Wednesday. Instead, officials announced Tuesday night they would take more time to continue the search in the coming months.
"It is important to ensure this process is in alignment with the input we have received from Waco residents and our community partners," Ford said. "Our search will remain steadfastly committed to recruiting candidates with a documented history of valuing and expanding community trust."
The city will seek a new candidate pool entirely, Ford said.
"We are in a different environment than we were when we started the search in March, if you think about it," Ford said. "We are walking through a pandemic. We are walking through the retirement of (City Manager) Wiley (Stem III), and we're walking through the conversations about policing in general in America. So there are a lot of things we all need to think about."
The city hired recruiting firm SGR, which brought in almost 100 applicants, after Ryan Holt was promoted from police chief to assistant city manager in February. The five finalists in the initial search were all from outside Waco, and each visited the city in the past two weeks for in-person interviews. The city has spent about $15,000 with the recruiting firm, but it is unknown what a second search will cost.
Racial justice advocates voiced concerns about the five finalists named by the city last week and asked that leaders take their time in finding the right chief. Local NAACP President Peaches Henry said she is pleased the city is holding off to look for new candidates.
"I am very pleased the city has taken stock in the historical moment that we are facing and decided to continue the search," Henry said. "The search, when it began, the country was in a different moment and now I think the historical moment has changed, so it is commendable that the city is willing to restart the search."
She said she hopes the city will seek community input early in the process and that the effort will yield a diverse group of candidates including minorities, women and people who identify as LGBTQ.
"I think it would be valuable to include community input directly with candidates in the very beginning of the process," Henry said. "I was very pleased the city had intended to have a town hall with the committee as well, so moving forward it would be good to have the community input at the beginning."
Waco police Detective Ken Reeves, president of the Waco Police Association, said he sat in on the interviews with the finalists, along with other top city administrators. Reeves said the police department is comfortable with the city's decision and hopes the process will lead to the best chief for the city.
"I think we just want to find the right chief that will be there for their officers," Reeves said. "We are very comfortable with Frank Gentsch in stepping into that role right now and we are looking forward to finding the next chief."
Gentsch has been serving as acting chief since Holt's promotion and will be sworn in as interim chief while the search continues. He had been an assistant chief since 2008 and has been with the department since 1980.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.