The former transmission shop founded by champion stock-car driver Joe Sturdivant in 1968 is at risk of being foreclosed on because his widow owes $100,000 in back taxes on the property.
Collecting that amount from Joyce Sturdivant may be difficult, because she is in state prison for murdering her husband.
Joyce Sturdivant, now 74, was convicted in 2011 of killing her husband of almost 40 years by shooting him in the back of the head in 2008 as he slept at their South Robinson Drive residence. After two failed attempts to hire someone to kill Joe Sturdivant, she decided to do it herself, according to court testimony.
Waco attorney Robert Meyers, who filed the tax suit on behalf of the city and school district, said it is a bit unusual to file a tax lawsuit against a prison inmate but added "it does occur from time to time."
The suit seeks tax payments from Sturdivant on the property at 621 S. 18th St. for the years 2013 to 2018. The transmission service was closed several years ago and a portion of the building currently is being occupied by the $5 Gift Shop.
Trial testimony showed Joyce Sturdivant claimed $92,000 in insurance proceeds after her husband’s death, which she put back into the struggling transmission shop in an attempt to keep it afloat.
Joyce Sturdivant appeared frail at her trial in Waco, and the jury found her guilty of the lesser charge of murder instead of capital murder, recommending 30 years in prison on the charge.
The jury also returned a 15-year sentence for attempted capital murder in her second murder-for-hire attempt.
Sturdivant is serving the two sentences concurrently at the Murray Unit in Gatesville. She is eligible for parole in March 2026 and has a projected release date in March 2041, according to prison records.
According to the lawsuit, Sturdivant owes about $53,740 in city and school taxes, plus penalties and interest. McLennan County and McLennan Community College are not parties to the suit, but records show she also owes those entities about $45,000 in back taxes.
Taxes for 2019 are due but do not become delinquent until February 2020, Meyers said.
After Sturdivant and others with claims or liens on the property are notified of the lawsuit, including the state of Texas and the Internal Revenue Service, Meyers will set a hearing before 170th State District Judge Jim Meyer and ask him to sign a judgment authorizing the sale of the property to recover the delinquent taxes.
After the judgment is issued, the constable's office will conduct a public sale of the property on the steps of the McLennan County Courthouse, Meyers said. If the taxes are not paid, the public sale likely will be held in early 2020, he said.
"I don't know if she has any means to pay these taxes or not," Meyers said. "I have not had a response from her."
