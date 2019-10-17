Texas House Speaker Dennis Bonnen should be replaced after a secretly recorded conversation shows him plotting primary challenges against state Rep. Kyle Kacal and other Republican legislators, Kacal and Waco-based state Rep. Charles "Doc" Anderson said Thursday.
"While I believe that trust should be the cornerstone of the relationship between a Speaker and the membership of the House, it has become abundantly clear that trust no longer exists," Kacal, R-College Station, said in a statement. "Therefore, I believe it to be in the best interest of the Texas House to take action to regain the trust of the body, as well as that of our constituents, and do so under new leadership."
Kacal represents District 12, which includes about 71,000 people in the eastern and northern third of McLennan County, including part of Waco. He said is "disheartened" that Bonnen's actions behind closed doors undercut his public statements.
"Speaker Bonnen previously called for unity in the Texas House and had promised retribution for members who actively worked against their colleagues in 2020," he wrote. "Unfortunately, the speaker then proceeded to work against several incumbents, predominantly Republicans, behind closed doors."
Anderson, R-Waco, who represents the remainder of the county, also called for Bonnen's removal in a statement and interview Thursday.
"Sadly, it has become evident that by his action, Speaker Bonnen has not only lost the trust of his colleagues, more importantly, he has lost the trust of the people of Texas, Anderson said in the statement."
Having "betrayed that trust," Bonnen "has no other option than to step down as spekaer so that we can begin the important work of restoring people's faith in the Texas House of Representatives and our state government," Anderson wrote.
Conservative activist Michael Quinn Sullivan released the recording Tuesday of his June 12 meeting with Bonnen and State Rep. Dustin Burrows, R-Lubbock, who was then GOP caucus chair. Over the course of an hour, Bonnen urges Sullivan to focus on defeating Democrats but assured Sullivan he could go after certain Republican lawmakers in the next primary.
Bonnen specifically targets Republicans who voted against the failed Senate Bill 29, which would have prevented cities and counties or recipients of state tax dollars from spending money on lobbying. He states that he aimed to make 2019 "the worst session in the history of the Legislature for cities and counties."
Later in the conversation after Bonnen had left, Burrows lists the targeted legislators, including Kacal, a rancher and self-described conservative Republican who has served District 12 since 2012. Kacal voted against SB 29.
Jon Ker, chairman of the McLennan County Republican Party, said Bonnen was wrong to target a seated Republican state legislator like Kacal.
"Kyle has represented the people of his district, which includes part of West, with vigor, honor and integrity," Ker said. "The fact that Bonnen wanted to put up somebody to run against him ruffles my feathers. … If Bonnen steps down, it's not going to hurt my feelings."
In an interview, Anderson said he has been a supporter of Bonnen and thought he did "a really great job managing the session."
"We had a great session and made giant strides in tax reduction and transparency," Anderson said. "Some of the statements he made (in the recording) about cities and counties were really unnecessary. There's good people in city and county government. It seems like driving a wedge that was unnecessary."
Anderson voted against SB 29, which would have forbidden municipal lobbying, but he said he later notified officials that he meant to vote for it. Anderson said he supported the bill because it was a priority of Gov. Greg Abbott, and he shared the concern about tax dollars being spent on lobbying.
Anderson said he expects the issue will come up again in the 2021 session, but he would be open to a compromise.
"If I had my druthers, I would prefer a situation where cities and counties would have to declare what they spend on lobbying so taxpayers would have some transparency," he said. "That would seem like a better alternative, but we didn't have that option."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.