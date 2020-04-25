An announcement from Gov. Greg Abbott expected Monday likely will shed more light on Texas' path to reopening businesses, and on just how much control local governments will have over the process.
In the meantime, the city is still putting together a tentative plan to determine when certain types of businesses can open. Waco Mayor Kyle Deaver said some businesses, including banks, may have an easier time than dentist offices and other businesses that bring people into close contact.
“We’re trying to look at risk and reward,” Deaver said. “What are the businesses that are most needed by the community members, what (businesses) have the lowest risk in terms of people being able to use those businesses without being close together?”
The city of Waco’s reopening plans are based on a three-phase plan to reopen the economy announced earlier this month by the president's administration. The plan would allow for nonessential travel and see schools, gyms and large venues reopen with social distancing measures in place. A state or region would only progress from one phase of the plan to the next after 14 days of documented cases continuing to decrease.
Deaver said the scarcity of personal protective equipment could make it more difficult for many businesses to safely reopen. Schools will remain closed until phase two, and child care facilities have their own challenges. Those that have remained open have adapted, asking parents to pick their children up from the curb and keeping kids in small groups.
“That’s one that there is a little bit more risk to, but it is so badly needed,” Deaver said. “You have to look at the need. We can’t put our people back to work if child care is not available.”
Deaver said city management is still working with departments, including the parks department, to gauge how and when to reopen city facilities. Under President Donald Trump's plan, “large venues” would remain closed until phase two.
“Again, that sort of depends on what Gov. Abbott says,” Deaver said. “We’d like to start opening our facilities, but we want to be thoughtful about how we do it.”
Should Abbott give cities local authority, Waco's plan for reopening would be ready by the end of next week.
“We don’t know, because the governor hasn’t said, if we can modify any of that or whether we’ll just be required to go with what he orders,” Deaver said.
In an interview with WBAP Morning News radio show in Dallas, Abbott said he is working with medical professionals on “several strategies” for reopening businesses by county, depending on the severity of COVID-19 in each county.
“We understand the need for flexibility and we are working to provide it,” Abbott said.
He also said a new order reopening businesses will replace the statewide shelter-in-place order set to expire Thursday.
Waco City Attorney Jennifer Richie said she is not aware of any court case that might provide a precedent for what would happen if a city wants to enact stronger restrictions, keep businesses closed or continue a shelter-in-place order.
“These are unique circumstances in our country, in our state, and we’re not currently aware of any similar situation that has been litigated on this issue,” Richie said. “Obviously, if we can all work together and follow the best advice from health professionals and medical experts, litigation shouldn’t be an issue on this.”
Richie said the state and city will have to work together.
“No one wants to be in litigation with another governmental entity,” Richie said.
Regardless of whether the city retains control over reopening businesses, the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District will be responsible for continuing contact tracing with any patient who tests positive for COVID-19. The health department works to identify anyone who has come into contact with a person with COVID-19.
“The (availability of) testing does seem to be increasing, and if we can have adequate testing and then do good contact tracing, we have a real good shot at making this work,” Deaver said.
Family Health Center CEO Dr. Jackson Griggs said the virus is difficult to track because asymptomatic carriers can spread it, and testing is only just now becoming widely available locally and nationwide.
“There’s not an exact threshold or number of cases that would indicate rapid spread, but it’s following the trend line,” Griggs said. “Every new case tells us there may be additional spread, asymptomatic spread in the community.”
The public health district has eight employees, three who are epidemiologists, trained to conduct contract tracing, and more are “waiting in the wings” for training if necessary. Part of the process involves daily calls to anyone who has tested positive and anyone known to have close contact with someone who has tested positive.
“Each daily call takes about 10 minutes, so it does require a sizable workforce if the virus begins to spread through the community in a more aggressive way,” Griggs said.
He said even a “modest” acceleration of new cases would be alarming, though he would expect to see some increase in confirmed cases as testing becomes more widely available. If the proportion of positive cases to total tests begins to increase, that would be a red flag, he said.
“We understand there’s going to be some spontaneous cases because we’re on Interstate 35, and because the virus is still amidst us in our community,” Griggs said.
The margin for how many new cases is considered acceptable has not been established yet, partially because the virus is new, he said.
“If over a rolling average of five days we’re seeing three new cases or four new cases a day, it’s certainly going to warrant further investigation to see what’s happening here,” Griggs said.
