Crowds of hundreds chanting “no justice, no peace” have gathered in downtown Waco this month to call for racial justice and systemic police reform following the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police.
And Waco’s top law enforcement official said he is listening.
Waco Police Chief and Assistant City Manager Ryan Holt plans to give the Waco City Council a report Tuesday on steps the department has taken to prevent police brutality and build trust with communities of color. And he said he welcomes a conversation about how the department can do that better, even if it means rethinking some roles police have traditionally played.
The report is scheduled for the council’s 3 p.m. work session preceding the 6 p.m. business session. Both sessions will be held online and can be viewed at www.wccc.tv.
In an interview, Holt said Waco police have long embraced training and protocols police reform advocates are calling for, and he has had good communication with black community leaders and organizers of the recent protests.
He said many of the frustrations he has heard in recent weeks cannot be solved solely by police reforms.
“The truth is there are deep systemic issues about race and mistreatment of communities of color that reach far beyond policing,” Holt said. “So it’s got to be a robust conversation about all of those things.”
Holt, who promoted to assistant city manager in February, remains as Waco police chief and has coordinated with organizers of local protests and rallies in recent weeks. Tuesday’s meeting will be the city council’s first discussion of policing and reform since the recent demonstrations.
Holt will outline options for consideration on the safe and effective delivery of policing services, using as a starting point former President Barack Obama’s final report for the President’s Task Force on 21st Century Policing. He said he will highlight police work as an essential element in the stability of communities and the integrity of the criminal justice system.
“It turns out we are human beings, and so it is about setting expectations, having the right policies and holding people accountable,” Holt said. “Holding people accountable and getting justice does not always mean retribution, so you have to be methodical about that because sometimes holding people accountable and seeing justice done does not get you retribution.
“That has to be a conversation, too, about what we expect from people.”
Community activist Justin Rice, a member of the Waco NAACP chapter, said the nation long has looked past police brutality that has killed African Americans. Local policing efforts have not created the national outcries that followed other high-profile killings in recent years, but systemic change is needed, Rice said.
“When the black community hurts in one area in the country, we all show our support in solidarity, and it is a systemic issue,” Rice said. “While I’ve never had any issues with the Waco PD, and they’ve done a fine job, the goal is always to show solitary with our people across the country and to keep all people accountable.”
While Waco police have not been thrust into the national spotlight, Holt said all police officers are human and do make mistakes. In 2018, the Waco Police Department’s Professional Standards and Conduct Unit received 134,367 calls for service throughout the city. Of those calls, five citizen complaints were sustained, or .0037%.
In 2016, Waco Officer George Neville was fired and two other officers served unpaid suspensions after Neville for about six seconds choked a black man who was handcuffed on suspicion of a misdemeanor violation during a traffic stop. In 2018, Neville was convicted of Class A misdemeanor assault and official oppression and placed on probation.
During the trial, a retired police academy instructor who trained Neville testified that Neville’s actions amounted to use of deadly force. A prosecutor asked him what he would have done if he saw a trainee do what Neville was seen doing on police dash camera video.
“They wouldn’t have liked me very much that day,” the instructor said. “I told them to never go to the throat because there is such a high likelihood of injury. It’s not a viable target. They would get a royal chewing and if they did it again, I’d kick them out the door.”
Trial testimony showed the two officers suspended in the case said they were shocked by what they saw but did not tell a supervisor about it until after it had been reported in a citizen complaint.
Holt became police chief the same year as Neville’s conviction.
“That incident happened when I was a candidate for police chief, but when I was named police chief I made sure we put in our general orders that officers are required to intervene,” Holt said. “I think police officers should be held at a higher level of accountability, because of our duty to the public.”
Holt said the eight policies promoted by the social movement Campaign Zero’s 8 Can’t Wait initiative are written into the department’s handbook for all officers to adhere to.
The policies include a ban on chokeholds, requirement for de-escalation training, requirement a warning before shooting, exhausting all other means before shooting, a duty to intervene, a ban on shooting at moving vehicles, requiring a use of force continuum and requiring comprehensive reporting. The campaign also has broader long-term goals to reduce the presence of policing and ultimately abolish policing as it now exists.
“When you put on that uniform, you put on all the sins of all the fathers and mothers who have gone before you,” Holt said. “So, we owe it to our young officers … to have diversity training, implicit bias training, the history of policing in this country training and not just look at race, but religious affiliation.”
Holt said police take on responsibilities beyond enforcing laws that simply are not fully addressed by anyone else, whether handling civil parental custody disputes, issues related to homelessness, or serving as an entry point to mental health services. While officers receive ongoing mental health training, they wind up expected to handle situations that would be challenging and complex even for someone whose career is dedicated solely to the study of mental health.
“Why is it you would want the police to be your entry into mental health services, as a community?” Holt said. “But as I said on a radio show the other night, when nobody else is willing to do the work, who do you call? The community calls the police and expects the police to solve the problem.”
While city officials are considering these issues, they will be working to hire a new permanent police chief, possibly by late summer. Holt said the city is in need of a leader that will help bridge communities and police together in understanding.
“I wish, more than anything, our community could know all the officers, see their hearts and see it in action. … They are in it for the right reasons and are doing the hard work,” he said.
