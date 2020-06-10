An increase in COVID-19 cases has followed each two-week phase in Texas' reopening plan, and local health officials are watching closely as the rate of tests coming back positive increases statewide, Waco Mayor Kyle Deaver said Wednesday during a weekly press conference.
“All of these are not surprising. You’ve got more people mixing together,” Deaver said. “But there are things that we need to continue to watch and continue to bear in mind that COVID-19 has not left McLennan County, or the state of Texas, or the United States, or the planet Earth.”
Three new cases in McLennan County residents were confirmed Wednesday, bringing the number of people with active infections to 19. Three local patients were hospitalized, and two were in critical condition as of Wednesday. Less than 1% of tests given to McLennan County residents have been coming back positive. Statewide, however, the positivity rate has increased to between 6% and 7% after hovering at about 5% for the past few weeks, Deaver said.
“That tells you that even though the number of tests is going up, the number of positive tests is going up as a percentage at a faster rate,” he said.
Though concerns remain as more people come into contact with each other, the policy of checking employees' temperatures at the local Chuy's restaurant in Legends Crossing helped catch a COVID-19 case, Chuy's regional supervisor Brooke Trevino said. The restaurant closed before lunchtime Monday after officials got word Sunday that the employee had tested positive, and it will remain closed until its owners feel it is safe to reopen, Trevino said. The employee who tested positive had not been to work since June 2 and did not have direct contact with diners.
Waco-McLennan County Public Health District officials were at Chuy's on Wednesday offering tests to co-workers of the employee who fell ill, health district spokesperson Kelly Craine said. She was unsure how many workers took the tests, and more Chuy's employees may be asked to self-quarantine, Craine said.
Trevino said Chuy’s did not reopen until the governor’s office allowed seating at 50% capacity, and it has continued to maintain social distancing policies.
Reopening businesses and increased gathering nationwide is raising concerns, Waco Family Health Center CEO Dr. Jackson Griggs said.
“As states continue to relax their policies, continue to relax social distancing in order to produce a widening economy, and the aftermath of Memorial Day celebrations, and of course the large-scale demonstrations against racial injustice, there is a concern about a growth in transmission rates nationwide,” Griggs said.
There had been 1,973,797 people in the United States with confirmed COVID-19 cases as of Wednesday, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The country is on pace to pass the 2 million mark this week, Griggs said. As of Wednesday, 112,133 people in the United States had died of the disease, according to the CDC.
Griggs said because of the virus’ incubation period and the time it takes to process a test, the effects of large events and holidays would not be apparent until at least two weeks later. He said Texas has one of the highest incidence rates of any state, with just under 80,000 cases reported so far.
Prompt test results are critical so the health district can start the contact tracing process promptly and potentially contain further spread. However, commercial labs initially were overwhelmed by demand, delaying results statewide and locally, Griggs said.
“The commercial labs are starting to catch back up this week, and we’re starting to see the 48-hour turnaround now this week,” he said.
Deaver said the health district has 70 staff members trained in contact tracing. The city is trying to maintain a one to 10 ratio of employees to cases being tracked, meaning it would only need more contact tracers if the district were required to trace contacts for 700 cases at once.
Griggs said he would guess most current patients know how or where they caught the virus because there are so few cases in McLennan County.
“In situations like New York, where there’s high population density and a very high case count, there’s more spread among people that don’t have symptoms,” Griggs said.
Attending any large gathering increases risk, but indoor events and places where people are singing or shouting in close proximity are especially dangerous, he said.
“If you know you’re going to get a crowd, please wear a mask and try to stay outdoors,” Griggs said. “And don’t cluster if you can at all avoid it.
Still, event schedules are slowly filling back up, and city facilities are on their way to opening back up.
The city issued a permit to the Cen-Tex African American Chamber of Commerce for the annual Juneteenth parade, which will proceed with additional physical distancing, occupancy limits and a new route. The chamber worked closely with the city of Waco to establish social distancing and sanitation measures for the parade, said Rachel Pate, chamber vice president for economic development. This year, the entrants will register online and receive assigned spots, and officials will limit the number of people walking in the parade and the number of people riding in each vehicle.
“I think that’s an important tradition and it has elements of First Amendment rights to it, so I think it is proper for us to allow the community to have that celebration,” Deaver said.
The parade will Start at Paul Quinn Campus, then make its way to Elm Avenue and across the Brazos River to Heritage Square outside Waco City Hall.
Also, garage sales and estate sales are once again allowed, and the city is waiving permit fees. The Waco Convention Center will reopen July 1 at 50% capacity. Deaver said there are some events booked for next month, but canceled events have not rebooked so far. Waco Transit's Silo District Shuttle is not operating, but shuttles are running to La Salle Avenue again.
Deaver said the city’s canceled Fourth of July concert, which brings in tens of thousands of visitors each year, would have been too difficult to safely hold.
