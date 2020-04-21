Waco loosens some business restrictions, acknowledges need for more testing

We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

The city of Waco voted to slightly loosen restrictions on some retail businesses during Tuesday’s council meeting, but the mayor and council members said ramped-up testing efforts in the county still aren’t enough to ensure lifting the emergency order is a safe move.

The council modified the mayor’s emergency order, in effect since March 18, to allow nonessential retail businesses to offer to-go or delivery services. The order will go into effect Friday. The city’s shelter-in-place order, set to expire April 30, remains in place.

“This is essentially just to bring us in line with what Governor Abbott announced last Friday,” Mayor Kyle Deaver said. “There won’t be any other changes other than that at this point.”

During a work session discussion of the city’s emergency response plan, Assistant City Manager Deidra Emerson and Assistant City Manager Ryan Holt said the city saw one new case on Tuesday. A total of 78 people have tested positive, 61 of which have recovered. Two are hospitalized in critical condition. As of Sunday, 2,180 coronavirus tests had been conducted in the county. As of April 13, only 866 tests had been reported.

McLennan County’s population was 256,623 as of July 1, 2019, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

During the presentation, District 4 Councilman Dillon Meek asked if the Emergency Operations Center had done all it could to procure testing for the county and create a contact-tracing system, a network of people who contact everyone a COVID-19 patient may have come into contact with.

“We don’t need to prematurely reopen the economy if it’s not safe, but assuming it is, I think it’s going to be important to have this infrastructure in place,” Meek said.

Holt said local hospitals and medical professionals are leading the effort to secure tests.

“We are asking those same questions on a daily basis, and we are endeavoring to get the answers that are needed,” Holt said. “We recognize that making those informed decisions are difficult without those results.”

Emerson said the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District has a contact-tracing system that has monitored roughly 186 people so far.

“The health district does have a process in place and it has put the parameters in place to provide additional training,” Emerson said. “If fact, they’re trying to develop a ‘train the trainer’ process so that we are fully prepared should we need a ... much larger community of monitors in place.”

District 1 Councilwoman Andrea Barefield spoke about racial disparity among COVID-19 patients and outcomes nationwide, and the racial data available through the public health district so far.

“We will continue to study it to ensure that regardless of what’s happening in our country that we are mindful of the inequities that people of color experience in health care, and we’ve taken a dedicated effort and position to deal with this even post-COVID-19,” she said.

Adequate testing

Deaver said the lack of adequate testing is apparent to him, and testing is an important part of deciding when to lift the shelter-in-place order.

“We’re going to have to be really smart about this,” Deaver said. “The latest data is showing that there may be two or three waves of COVID-19. Singapore is starting to experience a second wave. We’ll have the benefit of seeing other countries, other states as we work on this and try to be as smart as we can as we come out of this.”

Dallas County extended its shelter-in-place order through May 15 on Tuesday.

PPE shipments

Holt’s presentation covered the Emergency Operation Center’s efforts so far, including its requests for more personal protective equipment from the state government.

“Because of the training and coordinated communication efforts between the EOC, local health authorities including (Capital Area Trauma Regional Advisory Council) and (Heart of Texas Regional Advisory Council), the state of Texas and FEMA, to date we’ve received four shipments of Strategic National Stockpile PPE since March 19,” Holt said.

Holt said the COVID-19 emergency has been unusual. Typically, the EOC deals with fires, weather incidents or incidents involving large crowds.

“Normal incidents usually affect a single jurisdiction, while this one has literally affected every jurisdiction in the county, state and nation,” Holt said. “This incident has been heavy on logistics instead of operations, like you’d see with a fire or something like that.”

The council also voted to approve $150,000 in funding for Prosper Waco to build a database using a system called RoundTable, which will compile data about those affected by COVID-19.

The one-time allocation will fund the database, and Prosper Waco will cover the cost of maintenance.

