Waco-McLennan County health officials say testing for the new coronavirus has started locally, with no positive results confirmed yet.
At the same time, both Waco hospitals say they are prepared to care for any patients who contract COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, as more cases are confirmed across the state.
As of Saturday morning, Texas had 51 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in 16 of its 254 counties, with the closest case in nearby Bell County confirmed Friday.
After the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic Wednesday, Gov. Greg Abbott followed suit Friday by declaring a state of disaster for the state, and President Donald Trump declared the outbreak a national emergency, both efforts to bolster emergency funding and action to fight the virus outbreak.
Abbott said Friday that 220 Texans had been tested by either a state public lab or the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, while roughly another 75 Texans were tested Friday, the Texas Tribune reported. State labs have the capacity to test about 270 people per day, but Abbott said that capacity will grow into the thousands as more private labs start testing.
Waco-McLennan County health officials said they were not prepared to release the number of local patients tested for the coronavirus Friday. The health district sent samples from at least one person, a Baylor University student who traveled to China over winter break, to the CDC for testing. The test came back negative for the virus.
The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District does not physically test samples but sends them to a state lab in Austin for free testing, spokeswoman Kelly Craine said. The health district facilitates that process with physicians, or doctors can send samples to a private lab, including Quest Diagnostics, or test on their own if they have that ability.
But the state's criteria as of March 11 for testing patients is limited to people who have symptoms and have had close contact with a confirmed COVID-19 patient or have traveled to affected areas. The state also allows testing for people with symptoms who are 65 or older, have a chronic medical condition or have a compromised immune system, and for people who have had to be hospitalized because of fever, cough and difficulty breathing, the three telltale symptoms of COVID-19.
Craine said the health district will advocate to the state for any physician who thinks a patient needs to be tested. The department is on-call 24/7 for doctor consultations.
"We're supporting our physicians, and we're listening to them in terms of what they need to do and what they feel is the treatment for their patient," she said.
Now that Texas has seen more cases of the disease resulting from person-to-person and community spread, which means people have been infected from an unknown source, it has become more difficult to calculate the risk for people, Craine said. But health officials now know that testing people who are not symptomatic will not give true results.
"You're not going to get an accurate result if you're not shedding the virus," she said. "How do you know you're shedding the virus? You have symptoms."
The health district, hospitals and other health care providers are asking people who have those three symptoms to call ahead to their physician or health care facility of choice to give them time to prepare for their arrival.
Dr. Brian Becker, chief medical officer of Ascension Providence, said the hospital and its network of primary care doctors encourage people to call first to see if they need to go see a doctor. If they do need to come in because they are presenting symptoms, that call ahead gives staff time to prepare and provide people with a mask, if necessary, to limit exposure to others.
"Ascension had some experience very early on in the course of this in one of our Chicago facilities," Becker said. "Ascension started putting together a COVID playbook in January to early February. It speaks top to bottom on how to manage patients in the hospital, how to manage hospital staff, how to get prepared."
Ascension has established a 24/7 COVID-19 hotline staffed by triage registered nurses who can respond to public questions and provide the most up-to-date screenings and protocols to guide patients to the appropriate health care setting for them, which could include staying at home and virtual care options. The Ascension Texas hotline is 1-833-919-1680.
People who arrive at the hospital unannounced will be screened at first contact to see if they have traveled recently, where they have traveled and what symptoms they have so staff can quickly determine who is at risk and follow proper procedures for potentially infectious patients, including providing them with a face mask and isolating them, Becker said.
"We are well prepared to begin managing these patients," he said. "This is an infectious disease, and we certainly manage infectious diseases on a daily basis. Our ability to isolate patients and to utilize appropriate processes and procedures to interact with those patients is in place every day and is utilized every day for other infectious disease processes."
Likewise, Becker's counterpart at Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center, Chief Medical Officer Dr. Jim Morrison, said in a statement that the hospital regularly cares for patients with infectious diseases and follows precautions to limit contact in areas of the hospital designed to treat patients with infectious diseases.
Both hospital systems are asking patients to consider virtual care to help prevent the spread of disease. Ascension offers online care via its app, and the code HOME will provide a discounted visit for all patients for $20. Insurance is not required.
Additionally, Baylor Scott & White has virtual care options available on its website and app. The hospital system encourages all patients with flu-like symptoms to first visit the MyBSWHealth mobile app or the website to take a free COVID-19 questionnaire before scheduling an appointment or walking into a clinic or hospital.
Waco has fewer than 500 hospital beds available for those who may require hospitalization. Ascension Providence has 237 beds in its hospital, while Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center has 236 beds. It is unclear how many are currently open.
Becker said the goal of everything happening right now, from the cancellation of large public gatherings to the virtual care visits, is to get out in front of this disease to avoid a situation where the hospital finds itself strapped for staff, equipment or materials.
"That really is the reason to be aggressive on the front end. What people look at as being a very big response in a situation where we have no cases in this county is really good foresight on the part of leadership here in Waco to do our best not to find ourselves in a position where we are short of beds or equipment," Becker said. "That doesn’t mean it can’t happen, but we’re doing everything possible to prevent that.”
Craine, the health district spokeswoman, said mass gatherings have become more of a concern as contact risk grows, as more person-to-person and community-spread cases of the disease are confirmed in Texas. China and Italy saw quick spikes in the number of cases, and that is what health officials are trying to prevent from happening here.
"We don't want that high curve because that could potentially inundate all of our services, all of our resources," she said. "If we slow that spread and flatten that curve, we could potentially lower the number of people who get sick, and we don't overrun our businesses, our schools, our hospitals, our grocery stores, our pharmacies. It's not a foregone conclusion that we will have an Italy scenario or a China scenario where things spike up really quickly and so many people get sick. Social distancing can make a difference. You're stopping the spread. You're breaking the chain."
Becker agreed, saying that every effort is being made to prevent the spread of this disease. He said the community should be looking at alternative ways of addressing this disease, such as implementing drive-thru testing sites like San Antonio has done.
"We've had the luxury of seeing what happens in instances where you don't prepare so well," he said. "Some countries have done a pretty good job of trying to get in front of this, and it's because of aggressive actions on the front end and trying to make sure everyone was aware of what coronavirus is."
Until McLennan County sees a positive COVID-19 case, Craine suggested people plan for that possibility. She said residents should think about going out in public only when necessary and that employers should think about their sick time polices and allowing employees to work remotely or stagger schedules so fewer employees are working at once.
"It matters because as we sit here, we're healthy, and survivability is good for us," she said. "But if we are contagious, we run the risk of getting people who are vulnerable very sick."
Starting Monday, Baylor Scott & White will limit patient visitors to two at a time, and no one under age 16 will be allowed to visit, spokeswoman Megan Snipes said.
