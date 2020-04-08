Waco hospital capacity to treat COVID-19 patients revealed during press conference

Local health officials released data Wednesday that the Waco City Council had sought on the capacity of McLennan County to handle a possible surge of COVID-19 patients.
Dr. Jackson Griggs, CEO of the Family Health Center, outlined the numbers at a joint virtual press conference headed by Waco Mayor Kyle Deaver and McLennan County Judge Scott Felton.
The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District reported no new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, leaving the local total of confirmed COVID-19 cases at 62, 32 of which are still active. Seven patients in the county are hospitalized, 29 have recovered and one has died. Four patients remain in critical condition. The health district is actively monitoring 85 people, up from 78 Tuesday, which includes those who have tested positive and their close contacts.
Griggs began by giving a presentation outlining preventative measures hospitals and clinics have been taking, and said local hospitals report their numbers to the Heart of Texas Regional Advisory Council.
“The hospitals have given HOTRAC their full support to release this information, and regular updates will be forthcoming,” Griggs said.
Local hospitals have a total of 54 intensive care unit beds, 40 of which are in use; 66 ventilators, 12 of which are in use; and a total of 521 hospital beds with room to expand.
“However in the case of a major surge of critical COVID-19 cases these hospitals could more than double their capacity of ICU beds,” Griggs said.
He said Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center and Ascension Providence Medical Center feel “comfortable” with their supplies of masks, gloves and face shields.
In addition, the Waco-McLennan County Emergency Operations Center has distributed 25,000 eye shields, 12,000 N95 masks, 44,000 surgical masks, and 4,000 homemade masks.
He cited the University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, which recently changed its projections for Texas based on social distancing and shelter-in-place orders.
“The new projections are very reassuring,” Griggs said. “If we continue to be diligent about our social distancing and don’t deviate from our shelter-in-place, we are far more likely to avoid the kind of disastrous circumstances we have seen and have been reading about in New York and other hot spots.”
Griggs said earlier projections were based on data from Wuhan, China, and later data came from Europe and the United States.
He said Texas is projected to hit its peak number of cases April 19, and the number of deaths per day is projected to peak at 66 on April 25.
“There are other groups that are looking at modeling as well, and one group out of UT-Austin modeled for higher peaks and a much later peak, but that’s based on data that admittedly might be a little outdated now,” Griggs said.
Griggs urged everyone to continue to stay home, for the sake of those who are more vulnerable to the virus.
Felton, the county judge, said keeping emergency orders consistent between the city and the county is important to keeping everyone safe and minimizing confusion.
“This is not over. We’re going to have a lot more hard decisions to make,” Felton said. “They’re going to be based on the medical, economic and psychological.”
City council members are also leading task forces on specific aspects of the COVID-19 response with community members from entities including the Family Health Center, the Waco Foundation, Prosper Waco and the KSR Advantage business consulting firm.
"The reason we put those in place is because city government and county government can’t solve all the problems and all the issues that are arising in our community, but we have wonderful community partners that we are able to reach out to," Deaver said.
Deaver said demographic details associated with people who have tested positive will be published in the next few days.
G.W Carver Middle School Principal Phillip Perry, 49, died from COVID-19 complications in a Waco hospital March 31. He was the first McLennan County resident to die of causes related to COVID-19. A public viewing for Perry will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Friday at Serenity Life Celebrations, 112 S. 35th St., and a graveside service will follow Saturday at Oakwood Cemetery with limited attendance.
Meanwhile, the Bell County Public Health District reported three new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, bringing the county’s total at 74, according to the district’s website. Bell County has reported two COVID-19-related deaths.
Limestone County reported one new case Wednesday — a man in his late 30s to early 40s. It is unknown at this time if the case is travel-related or if the man has been hospitalized, according to the Limestone County Emergency Management Office. The county had reported seven cases, including one COVID-19-related death as of Wednesday.
Statewide, at least 177 people had died from complications related to the coronavirus as of noon Wednesday, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. Another 1,491 COVID-19 patients were in Texas hospitals.
Texas had reported 9,353 COVID-19 cases in 167 counties, according to the state health department website. That includes 12 confirmed cases in Coryell County, six cases in Hill County and one case in Falls County, as of noon Wednesday. Those numbers do not include Wednesday’s new cases in McLennan, Bell or Limestone counties.
The Family Health Center, a federally qualified health center that serves uninsured and low-income patients, received a $1.9 million grant from the federal government. Griggs said the center halved its number of in-person appointments in March in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, a move many health care facilities have also taken, along with a corresponding financial hit.
"Many private primary care practices in the state and country who have made similar decisions are facing risk of closure due to lost revenues," Griggs said. "However this federal funding will help Family Health Center, and many other community health centers across the country, continue to meet payroll needs, build telehealth infrastructure and offset the enormous challenges of the COVID-19 crisis."
Griggs said even with the grant funding, the financial damage dealt by the pandemic will likely take years to recover from. The Family Health Center cared for 58,831 patients last year.
Tribune-Herald staff writer Brooke Crum contributed to this report.
Brooke Crum joined the Tribune-Herald as the education reporter in January 2019. She has worked for the Springfield News-Leader in Missouri, Abilene Reporter-News, Beaumont Enterprise and the Port Arthur News. Crum graduated from TCU in Fort Worth.
