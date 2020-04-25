Waco home sales remain brisk as property tax appraisal notices loom

Homeowners hoping their appraisals might be frozen at last year’s valuation because of the COVID-19 pandemic are out of luck. Not even the governor can help with that one on his own.
Freezing home values, which was done for homeowners in West after the 2013 fertilizer plant explosion decimated much of the town, can be done only through legislative action, despite a request from the Texas Association of Appraisal Districts, and the Legislature is not in session.
While the coronavirus will force local appraisal notices to go out a month later than normal, McLennan County residents still should expect valuations to increase this year over last by 6% to 8%, said Joe Don Bobbitt, acting chief appraiser for the McLennan County Appraisal District.
“As the appraisal district, we understand that COVID-19 is having a significant impact on residents and businesses in the county,” Bobbitt said. “The Texas Association of Appraisal Districts spoke with the governor’s office and the comptroller’s office regarding any relief or allowances that could be made to ease the burden on taxpayers and minimize the need for taxpayers to protest their value while maintaining social distancing.
“The state has informed us that no single state agency or office has the authority to modify the property tax process outside of what is allowed in the property tax code, and that it would take legislative action to implement the changes the appraisal districts collectively requested,” he said.
Appraisal notices, which normally are mailed out the first of April, will be mailed May 5 this year, Bobbitt said. The delay is a result of changes made because most McLennan County Appraisal District employees are working from home.
“The appraisals are based on values as of Jan. 1 and everything that was known at that time,” Bobbitt said. “We knew there was COVID-19 out there, but at that time it was pretty much confined to China and Europe and we didn’t know what effect it might have here. We can’t lower the values based on what is going on now, so any effect it might have on appraisals won’t be seen until next year, the next appraisal cycle. It will be several months before we see what the impact is.”
The state comptroller’s office will audit McLennan County property values this tax year to verify that values are within 5% of state-determined values, Bobbitt said. If the appraisal district falls outside of those parameters, it could affect school funding from the state. Those values are determined by residential sales.
The ripple effects from the pandemic are far from being fully realized, but home sales and median home prices across Texas experienced moderate increases in the first quarter of 2020, according to local real estate agents and a report from Texas Realtors.
Home showings are down about 40% because of the shelter-in-place order, but sales have remained brisk, even during Easter week and despite a moratorium on open house displays, said Frances Pool, a real estate agent with Coldwell Banker Apex in Waco.
“Coldwell Banker Apex has an extensive list of what we are doing now to keep the agents and our clients safe,” Pool said. “We clean doorknobs and light switches. I provide gloves and Purell. We don’t ride in the same car and we ask people not to bring along extra people. But I guess what we are really seeing is that people who are looking at houses are serious about buying.”
In the past month, an average of 12 new listings in Waco came on the market each day, and 12 to 15 went under contract every day, she said.
“That is pretty consistent,” Pool said.
According to March local home sales figures compiled by Ashton Gustafson, owner and broker of AG Real Estate and Associates in Waco, there were 291 homes sold in March, a 3% increase over last year. The average list price was $237,871, up almost 15% over last year, while the average time on the market was 71 days, down by three days. On average, homes sold for 98% of the list price.
“I submitted an offer on a house recently and there were four offers,” Gustafson said. “I think it is clear that the Waco story is still going to be very strong for the extended foreseeable future. I don’t think our values have been inflated. While our values have moved up, I don’t think they have become unrealistic.
“As long as a lot of people don’t lose their jobs, I think we are just going to stay the course. I feel like there is a lot of pent up demand once we get the green light from the governor that we can resume our life. I see a big inventory of homes on the market and a big market of home buyers ready to snatch them up.”
Bobbitt said the McLennan County Appraisal District must submit certified tax rolls to the tax office and to the county’s 45 taxing entities by July 25. He said owners wanting to protest their appraisals will have from May 10 to the end of July to do so. If things continue like they have been, protests likely will be held via teleconference or video conference this year or homeowners can file affidavits supporting their protests, Bobbitt said.
“When all this happened, we thought this might be a light year as far as protests are concerned,” he said. “But due to the economic impact on all the taxpayers — a lot of them have been furloughed or lost their jobs or are working reduced hours — that impact will encourage people to come out and protest and to try to reduce their taxes.”
Photo gallery: Today's top pics — coronavirus outbreak and more
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.