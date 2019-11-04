Hopping a high-speed train in Dallas at breakfast to catch a noon meeting in Houston looms on the horizon, a representative of the Texas Central Partners LLC told the Waco Rotary Club on Monday.
The multibillion-dollar rail project that the firm is hoping to make reality by 2026 with private funding would not come close to Waco. But leaders here see it as the first step in a high-speed rail network linking the state's population centers, including Waco, said Jessica Attas, vice president for public policy at the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce.
Attas introduced Monday's speaker, Texas A&M graduate Holly Reed, who laid out the company's game plan for pioneering high-speed rail in the U.S., with speeds of up to 200 mph. It would have a $36 billion economic impact, create 10,000 jobs during construction, make the state an international player in recruiting industry and assist Texas in dealing with a doubling of its population by 2035, Reed said.
Of local interest, she said, is that billionaire and Baylor University benefactor Drayton McLane Jr. serves as chairman of the Texas Central Partners board.
Private investors, not the government, are footing the bill for the high-speed train that would travel from a Dallas station near the South Side project on Lamar Avenue to downtown Houston. It would include a single stop in Grimes County, on Highway 30, in the Roans Prairie area. A shuttle service is planned from the Texas A&M University campus to the Brazos Valley Station.
The all-electric trains would be powered by overhead cables, Texas Central Partners officials said. It would be patterned after the 16-car system that links Tokyo and Osaka, Japan. Texas Central plans to use an eight-car train with seating capacity for 400 passengers. Departures would be offered every 30 minutes during peak periods, and every hour during non-peak times, with six hours each evening for maintenance.
"We see this as jump-starting the use of high-speed rail around the country," said Reed, who added that efforts to acquire land along the proposed right-of-way is well underway. Being a private entity without governmental authority to seize land via eminent domain, the company is making every effort to treat landowners fairly, she said, right down to relocating livestock and stock ponds.
"We're even going to be paying taxes, not that we like that," Reed said.
She said one federally mandated environmental assessment has been completed, and work continues on complying with suggested tweaks. If compliance with other mandates and regulations goes smoothly, including those relating to safety, heavy lifting on the project could begin as early as mid-2020, with completion five to six years later.
Ray Perryman, a Waco-based economist who has researched state and national projects, said the Texas Central Partners' venture looks doable.
"I have not analyzed this project in detail, but was involved in one back in the '80s," Perryman said in an email to the Tribune-Herald. "There has been tremendous growth since that time, and even then the ridership numbers made sense.
"Transportation is a public good, and large projects have normally been done by governmental entities or public-private partnerships. As a practical matter, however, I don't think the political environment will allow it to get done in any way other than a private initiative . . . Texas Central has an excellent team and has passed several critical milestones. The major obstacles are typically right-of-way acquisition and related community opposition and access to adequate capital.
"It is my understanding that Texas Central is addressing these issues effectively," Perryman added.
Attas said the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce endorses the project.
"We need a robust multimodal transportation system in Texas," she said. "Our population is scheduled to double by 2040, and if we're going to move all these people and goods across Texas, we need to have all options available. The Dallas-to-Houston line is good for Texas, and it could be a positive for McLennan County. That being a successful project, it could set the tone for what is needed around the state, including something along the Interstate 35 corridor with a stop in Waco.
"I-35 is a key freight corridor of national significance. If we could get some passengers off of it, making it available for more freight and commerce activity, that's a win all around."
Not a hand went up Monday when Reed asked for a show of hands by those who enjoy driving between Houston and Dallas on Interstate 35.
"Now you know why we're doing what we're doing," she responded.
Though the path proposed by Texas Central "is going to easily be 50 to 75 miles east of us," Waco and McLennan County are interested in its progress," said Chris Evilia, executive director of the McLennan County Metropolitan Planning Organization. He said studies by the Texas Department of Transportation have shown that high-speed rail projects can be financially viable.
"There is a limit to what highway infrastructure can do," Evilia said. "There is a limit to the number of planes that can be put in the air. This is important just to keep Texas competitive, to prove that we can actually accommodate that volume of people, allow them to get from A to point B in a reasonable amount of time. Using high-speed rail is not for everyone. The cost is comparable to airfare. But it does free up a lot of capacity in other parts of the system."
He said the local MPO has joined others along I-35 to sanction a study of creating a high-speed rail system. Denver-based AECOM, a nationally recognized infrastructure consulting firm, will discuss its findings during the MPO's policy board meeting in Waco on Nov. 21, Evilia said.
Texas Central in September announced it had entered into a design-build contract with Salini Impregilo, one of the largest civil engineering contractors in the world, and its U.S. subsidiary, Lane Construction Corp.
Its work, according to the Texas Central website, includes the design and construction of the viaduct and embankment sections along the entire route, the installation of the track system and the alignment and construction of all buildings that will provide service and maintenance of the line.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.