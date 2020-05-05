The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District will receive $428,000 in state funding to hire more staff and bolster its local efforts to monitor COVID-19 cases.
The Waco City Council on Tuesday approved a contract between the Texas Department of State Health Services and the health district that will make funding available to the district through March 2021.
“As the council is well aware, our health district staff and (epidemiology) team specifically have really been working literally around the clock these last few weeks, and these funds will help them get some much needed assistance,” Deputy City Manager Bradley Ford said.
The initial funding amount of $211,426 will allow the health district to hire graduate assistants to report case data, monitor disease activity and its characteristics, and continue the all-important step of contact tracing after cases are identified.
“This is quite a benefit to our community,” Ford said.
An additional $216,971, added by an amendment during the meeting, will buy more personal protective equipment and supplies for the health district, build storage for the equipment and help pay for hotel rooms for homeless people who need to isolate or quarantine. The funds will also go toward hiring a marketing consultant to create targeted ad campaigns to reach vulnerable populations and hiring nursing staff on a contract basis.
“This money will also go to education and data research, which is very important for our community, for our council members,” District 2 Councilman Hector Sabido said. “We’ll be able to more or less have a better handle on the data we’re providing our constituency, our community members and our city as a whole.”
According to health district spokeswoman Kelly Craine, the health district has 30 staff members trained to conduct contact tracing. Contact tracing involves identifying and contacting everyone that may have had contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19, possibly asking them to isolate or quarantine to stop any potential spread, and staying in contact throughout the isolation or quarantine period.
The council also approved a grant through the U.S. Department of Justice that will provide $161,000 to the city to reimburse overtime expenses and personal protective equipment.
Assistant City Manager Deidra Emerson presented the latest local COVID-19 data to the council. As of Tuesday, the county had one new positive case, bringing the cumulative total to 92. Seven of those cases are active, 81 cases have recovered and four have died. Meanwhile, 3,208 tests have been conducted in McLennan County so far.
Assistant City Managers Paul Cain and Ryan Holt presented a general timeline for when city facilities may reopen. From May 18 to May 31, the city will consider opening playgrounds, splash pads, basketball courts, parks facilities, restrooms and Sul Ross Park’s skate park. If all goes well, practice fields, community fields, senior centers and others would reopen June 1, but the Brazos Nights concert series and Fourth on the Brazos may be canceled.
“The problem here is the contractual side of things, getting events organized and getting performers to come to the concert and trying to get those contracts in place,” Cain said. “Having not known what was going to happen, we’re very challenged at this point.”
The parks and recreation department’s summer camps and summer track program may also be canceled.
“I agree it’s a decision that needs to be made, and we’re trying to read the tea leaves on that, so to speak,” Holt said. “It’s one of those things that looks like it will be forthcoming very quickly.”
Waco City Hall, the Dr. Mae Jackson Development Center, the city’s operation center, convention center, libraries and recreation centers remain closed. Reopening hinges on Governor Greg Abbott’s phased plan to reopen the state’s businesses based on each county’s COVID-19 data.
In the event of a severe spike, businesses and facilities may close again, but city officials haven’t laid out out the conditions or case numbers that would trigger closures.
Mayor Kyle Deaver said case counts may increase as testing and reporting improve, but that may not necessarily constitute an emergency.
“The Texas Department of State Health Services has not yet adopted CDC’s recommendation that we look at diagnosed cases a little bit differently to include cases that physicians thought were probably positive, but were never tested positive,” Deaver said. “We may see an uptick in our numbers just because of that at some point.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.