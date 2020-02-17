The city of Waco has narrowed its fire chief search to two finalists, officials said Monday.
They are Gregory L. Summers, former fire chief in Little Rock, Arkansas; and Richard Potter, deputy fire chief in Pueblo, Colorado. City spokesman Larry Holze said the city last week interviewed five candidates before narrowing the field to replace Chief Bobby Tatum Jr., who retired last year.
Summers has 34 years of fire service experience and describes himself in his application as a “performance-driven, award-winning fire service executive.”
During his tenure, Summers was responsible for overseeing a $49 million operating budget with 423 personnel for the largest fire department in Arkansas, his resume states. He oversaw 21 fire stations, 56 fire vehicles in a service area of 121 square miles, his resume states.
If hired, he would become Waco’s second black fire chief, following Tatum.
Potter has 29 years of fire service experience, serving in nearly every role in the Pueblo Fire Department since starting as a firefighter in 1990, his resume states.
His received the distinguished service medal from the city of Pueblo in November 2016 and was named 2018 American Red Cross hometown hero first responder.
The city received 46 applications from across the country since Tatum announced his retirement in October, Holze said. Assistant City Manager Bradley Ford has said he hopes to have a permanent chief in place this spring.
