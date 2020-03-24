Covid-19

Waco McLennan County Public Health District.

 Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte

Stay informed on the rapidly changing news surrounding COVID-19 with our daily coronavirus email newsletter that will give you all the latest local and national information. Sign up here.

The Trib has dropped its paywall on all the coverage related to the coronavirus. Find all the coverage on our coronavirus latest page.

Waco City Council voted Tuesday to extend the declaration of disaster and public health emergency for another week as the county’s count of COVID-19 cases climbed to 24.

In an unprecedented online meeting, the council voted unanimously to extend the emergency declaration from March 30 to April 7, meaning that Mayor Kyle Deaver's shelter-in-place order remains in effect until then.

The order bans all social gatherings, bans nonessential travel and limits activities to tasks necessary to health and safety, including shopping for necessities, seeking medical care or exercising outdoors. Businesses are shut down except for those deemed essential, including those connected to infrastructure, health care, food, public services and communications. Restaurants may provide to-go and delivery service only.

The disease had which has killed 400 in the U.S. as of Monday, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control.

Before the vote and during work session, Mayor Kyle Deaver said it’s important to look to states with more COVID-19 cases as a sign of what could happen if the city didn’t take action.

“I think we all feel the weight of what this is causing for our businesses, their employees and just our citizens in general, and so we need to be prepared to lift this order when the time comes,” Deaver said. “But I don’t want us to be unrealistic about the fact that this is going to take a while, and the date we have in this resolution is not the date I think we’re going to be able to lift it.”

He criticized comments Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick made to Fox News on Monday about lifting the social distancing guidelines, getting “back to work” and “back to living," and saying that people over 70 like him would take care of themselves.

“There are going to be loud political voices calling for us to lift this order before it is safe to do so, and so we’re going to have to be prepared for that,” Deaver said. “That is just completely irresponsible when you consider what we know and what we’re hearing from our health experts and from our hospitals.”

Waco-McLennan County Public Health District Director Brenda Gray told the council that with four more tests turning up positive Tuesday morning, the number of COVID-19 cases comes to 24.

“We’re continuing to do investigations, so it’s too early for us to find out the details about the gender, the age, and the specifics of those cases,” Gray said.

During a work session presentation, Gray said McLennan County has roughly double the incidence rate of Brazos or Smith counties, chosen because they have a similar population size to McLennan County. 

City Secretary Esmeralda Hudson read off the submitted comments at the beginning of the meeting. Three comments called for council to postpone the May 2 election, two called for salons to be closed along with other businesses and several asked for stronger enforcement of social distancing overall.

Photos: The latest images from the coronavirus outbreak in the U.S., around the world

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments