Waco Councilman Dillon Meek has announced he is running for mayor in 2020.
Meek, a business attorney, has represented District 4 in North Waco since 2015 and said he started seriously considering a bid for the mayor's chair only two years ago.
“I think it is an incredible time in Waco," Meek said Friday. "I really do believe if Waco implements appropriate strategies, then we will see greater growth than we already have. I’ve always said the puzzle pieces are there, we just need to put them together."
Meek said he made the announcement after confirming Mayor Kyle Deaver will not seek re-election in the next election, on May 2. Deaver, an attorney and businessman first elected as mayor in 2016, said he never intended to hold the position for longer than four years.
"It's time for new leadership," Deaver said. "We've done a lot of important work on important issues, and I'm proud of the work this council has done in the last four years."
Deaver said he endorses Meek and believes he would make an "excellent" mayor.
"He's smart to announce early," Deaver said. "If someone plans to run against him they can, but at least the public knows we've got a good, qualified candidate that's going to run."
In a press release, Meek outlined his priorities as mayor: expanding Waco’s economy, advancing quality of life, marketing Waco more widely to attract tourists and new businesses, building Waco’s infrastructure and offering excellent customer service.
“Given Waco’s geographic location, the Texas economy, and recent local momentum, there is a great opportunity for holistic, exciting economic growth in the city and greater prosperity for all Wacoans,” Meek wrote in the announcement.
Meek is board chairman for the Waco Metropolitan Planning Organization and City Center Waco, a board member for the Waco Downtown Farmers Market and Community Loan Center, and an advisory board member for UnBound Waco. He said Jason Ramos is his current campaign treasurer, but former mayor Malcolm Duncan jr. will soon take over the role.
Meek, who works as general counsel and executive vice president of development at First Title Company of Waco, is married and has two preschool-age children. He said he is up to the task of managing the responsibilities of his full-time job, a family and the responsibilities he would have as mayor.
“It’s absolutely something I put a lot of thought into and believe with confidence I’ll be able to devote all the time I need to to be excellent and give this position the time it deserves,” Meek said.
Dillon graduated from Baylor Law School in 2010 after receiving a bachelor’s degree in political science from Baylor University in 2007.
