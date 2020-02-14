The Waco City Council will decide Tuesday whether to allow a facility for unaccompanied migrant children to operate in East Waco.
Investors looking to buy the building applied for a special permit to convert a former nursing home at 1916 Seley Ave. into a facility for migrant boys between the ages of 11 and 17. Visionquest, a company that specializes in youth shelters, would operate the facility.
The Waco Plan Commission voted last month to recommend the council deny the permit. Members brought up and discussed past instances of abuse in other Visionquest facilities, heard opposition from residents of the neighborhood and input from representatives of the applicant. It would require a supermajority of the city council voting to approve the permit to go against the Plan Commission recommendation.
A VisionQuest location in Philadelphia that housed teenagers awaiting court adjudication closed in 2017 after state inspections revealed staff were physically abusive toward the youths, 40% of whom were mentally ill, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer.
Visionquest spokesman Jeff Bender said the company has a strict reporting policy when it comes to abuse.
“Over 100,000 minors go through our program, and there’s bound to be instances and allegations of abuse,” Bender said. “If someone makes an allegation, we take it through the proper channels.”
City Planning Director Clint Peters said investors’ initial application lacked key information, including details of security measures and an indication of whether or how the facility would work with existing resources in Waco. The applicants have since provided more materials to the Plan Commission, including a petition of support signed by about 70 East Waco residents.
Under a contract the for-profit company is pursuing with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Office of Refugee Resettlement, the facility would house 88 boys between the ages of 11 and 17 and employ a staff of 120. Children would be housed temporarily, for 30 to 90 days. The application details plans for a facility under 24-hour surveillance that provides schooling, meals, medical, dental, legal and mental health services.
Peters said this is the third time in recent memory the neighborhood has pushed back against efforts to turn the building on Seley Avenue, a former nursing home, into a transitional shelter of some kind.
“We’ll go over it at work session and it’s scheduled for a public hearing at the business meeting,” Peters said of the city council's plans for Tuesday. The work session starts at 3 p.m., and the business session starts at 6 p.m., both in the Bosque Theater in the Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Ave.
The city of San Antonio’s zoning commission voted to block an application for a Visionquest facility in November 2019. Bender said the Second Baptist Church in San Antonio, which plans to partner with Visionquest, has hired a lawyer to fight the decision, and oral arguments will start Tuesday.
Anali Looper, director of American Gateway's Waco operation, spoke in opposition to the project during the Plan Commission meeting. She said she still has “grave concerns” about VisionQuest and said the facility would still effectively be an immigrant detainment center.
“We of course welcome immigrant children to Waco, but not under those conditions in a facility that won’t take care of them,” Looper said.
She said the facility would run into trouble finding people to meet the educational, health and legal needs of the children in the facility as outlined in their application. She said she is the only full-time bilingual immigration lawyer in Waco.
“They’re in deportation proceedings, which means they need legal representation," Looper said. "These are not lost children. These are children with family members.”
