The Waco City Council on Tuesday will consider postponing city elections until as late as Nov. 3, after receiving criticism for prior plans to go forward with a May 2 election.
The agenda allows for an earlier date than Nov. 3 if Texas Gov. Greg Abbott allows it.
The council will also consider a continuation of the local disaster and public health emergency declarations that have required residents to shelter in place during the COVID-19 outbreak.
The council is set to meet online at 10 a.m. The meeting can be viewed at wccc.tv or on city cable channel WCCC-10.
