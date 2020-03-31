Waco City Hall (copy) (copy)

The Waco City Council on Tuesday will consider postponing city elections until as late as Nov. 3, after receiving criticism for prior plans to go forward with a May 2 election.

The agenda allows for an earlier date than Nov. 3 if Texas Gov. Greg Abbott allows it.

The council will also consider a continuation of the local disaster and public health emergency declarations that have required residents to shelter in place during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The council is set to meet online at 10 a.m. The meeting can be viewed at wccc.tv or on city cable channel WCCC-10.

