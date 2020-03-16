Waco City Council on Tuesday could set the courses of two major projects: The redevelopment of the 105-acre Floyd Casey Stadium site and the renovation of the Waco Suspension Bridge.
The city last August issued a request for proposals to develop the Floyd Casey site, which was left empty after the stadium was demolished in 2016, into a mixed-use development with residential, retail, commercial and office space. Four development groups, including three with Waco ties, submitted proposals.
The council will consider moving forward with a proposal submitted by Turner Behringer Development, a local real estate company whose many projects in Waco include Union Hall, the Hippodrome and The Lofts at Franklin Square.
“They’ve done a number of TIF projects and they’ve developed on their own also,” City Manager Wiley Stem said. “They have a significant record with us, and it’s a good one.”
Meanwhile, the Waco Suspension Bridge project has been delayed since bids on the restoration came in over twice as expensive as Waco Parks and Recreation Department expected. Parks officials selected a $12.4 million proposal from Gibson and Associates out of Balch Springs to recommend to the council. The parks department initially budgeted for a $5.4 million project.
Stem said the extensive renovation is complicated by the structure’s age and status as a historic landmark.
“Our engineers just underestimated how the contract would be viewed by the contractors,” Stem said.
The council will also consider whether to allow the city to reimburse the additional $7.9 million cost with bond money.
Parks Senior Planner Tom Balk said the work is still expected to take roughly two years to complete once the council awards the contract.
“We’ll have some different impacts on our events,” Balk said. “The details are kind of on hold until we get under contract.”
Balk said he doesn’t anticipate any closures until summer, and passersby can expect to see supporting structures built under the bridge before construction begins in earnest.
“I don’t expect them to move faster than that,” Balk said. “What’s unclear is if it will take longer than that.”
The meeting will go on as scheduled, at 3 p.m. March 17 in the Waco Convention Center’s Bosque Theater, with some adjustments to protect against COVID-19. City spokesman Larry Holze said the council and staff will sit in a different seating arrangement to maintain the 6-foot distance health officials recommend. The meeting will be open to the public, but Holze said people are encouraged to watch it live on TV or online rather than attend in person in possible.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.