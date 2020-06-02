Residents of Waco Council District 4 who would like to serve as a council member for a few months will get their chance Wednesday.
And they'll get two more chances before next summer.
Waco City Council approved a resolution Tuesday that set the timeline to appoint a replacement for District 4 Councilman Dillon Meek, who is stepping down because of residency issues.
Filing begins Wednesday, and the council could interview candidates and choose one by the end of the month.
That candidate would serve until the next city council election, which has been postponed to Nov. 3. The District 4 seat will come open yet again in the May 2021 election, timing that Waco's mayor termed "unfortunate."
The district encompasses the heart of North Waco, from the Brazos River to parts of New Road, and from Franklin Avenue to Reuter Avenue.
Meek had hoped to be elected as mayor in the scheduled May 2 election, but the COVID-19 shutdown postponed the election. In the meantime, he and his wife had put their Austin Avenue house in District 4 under contract and had arranged to move to a house in Castle Heights, which is in District 3. By law, he must give up his District 4 seat, though he is still running for mayor.
During the meeting, Meek said he never anticipated the election would be pushed back to November.
“I’ll have more words to say later, but serving on this council has been one of the greatest honors of my life and working with the city staff has been one of the greatest honors of my life,” Meek said. “I’m excited for fresh, young energetic ideas to come from whomever this council deems to appoint in this seat.”
Meek’s current term for District 4 would have expired in May 2021, and if he had been elected mayor in the May election, the council would have appointed someone to fill his seat until then. As it is, he will serve in District 4 until the council replaces him.
Starting Wednesday, the city secretary’s office will accept applications for the open position until 5 p.m. June 17. Applications will be available on the city of Waco website and by calling the city secretary’s office. To maintain physical distance, applications can be sent to ehudson@wacotx.gov. Applicants can also call the office at (254) 750-5750 and set up a time to come to Waco City Hall and deliver their application by hand.
“Depending on how many applications we receive, we will schedule two special council meetings to conduct interviews of the applicants, one for June 23 and the other, tentatively, for June 30,” Hudson said. “It’s possible that we could do all the interviews in one special meeting.”
The interviews will be conducted remotely through Zoom and streamed live at wccc.tv/live and on the city’s cable channel.
“In the past, we’ve asked … the applicants to do a three-to-five minute short presentation, and then council asks all the applicants all the same questions, so you get the opportunity to get to know the applicants and their reasons for wanting to serve in this position,” Hudson said.
Hudson said council will likely order a Nov. 3 special election for District 4 at its July 21 city council meeting, which would allow candidates to begin filing for the special election as soon as July 22 and as late as Aug. 20.
“There will be a time frame for them to file, and then they will be on the Nov. 3 ballot,” Hudson said.
Whoever is elected in November will serve until the May 2021 election. The winner of that election will serve a full two-year term as the District 4 council member.
“This is a really unfortunate situation,” Waco Mayor Kyle Deaver said. “We may get applicants who really are only interested in filling that unexpired term. I think that’s a question we should be asking: ‘Do you intend to run again in November, and do you intend to run again in May?’ I hate to ask any person to do two elections back-to-back in six months, plus go through the appointment process, but we’ve looked at this every way we can with an expert election attorney, and this is the way our constitution and charter work together.”
He said it’s important to get someone into the District 4 seat quickly, because the council is starting to plan next year’s budget.
“We need to get them seated so they can be as involved in that process as possible, I think,” Deaver said.
Holmes said the situation was unfortunate, but thanked Meek for his work representing District 4.
“We’ll have a party later, but I appreciate everything you’ve done on council, Dillon, and the guidance you’ve given me since I’ve been on council, and friendship,” District 5 Councilman Jim Holmes said. “You’ve been great, and hopefully we’ll see you back on.”
According to Hudson, Waco City Council has voted on a replacement council member four times in the last decade.
In 2010, the council interviewed seven candidates and selected Malcolm Duncan Jr. to fill the vacancy left when District 5 Councilman Jim Bush was elected mayor. In 2012, picked Deaver for District 5 when Duncan was elected mayor. In 2016, the council appointed Holmes to the District 5 seat that Deaver left when he was elected mayor.
“Most recently, in 2017 the council interviewed seven candidates and selected Noah Jackson Jr. to fill the vacancy left by Councilman Wilbert Austin, who resigned at that time due to health issues,” Hudson said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.