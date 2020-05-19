Waco City Manager Wiley Stem III announced his intention to retire during Tuesday’s city council meeting, marking the beginning of the end of his 44-year career.
Stem III took over as city manager in 2018, after serving as assistant city manager, assistant director of public works, and several other positions within the city. He became assistant city manager in 1999 and moved up to deputy city manager, a role held by Bradley Ford currently, in 2015 according to the city of Waco website. Stem III said he will step down in either July or August.
“It’s been a great honor for me to work with the council and work with people in this organization from the front line all the way up to the city manager’s office…” Stem III said. “I couldn’t be happier to have this opportunity to lead such a great city, and it is a great city, but our best days are ahead of us.”
During a closed executive session, Stem III presented the mayor and council with his retirement letter. At the end of the meeting’s business session, Mayor Kyle Deaver made the announcement.
“We will always be grateful for the time we had with you serving as city manager, so thank you for your service,” Deaver said.
Stem 67, oversaw the project that raised Lake Waco by several feet in 2003, the restructuring of the city animal shelter in 2013 and was instrumental in the city’s decade-long fight to stop the pollution of Lake Waco from dairies upstream of McLennan County on the North Bosque River.
“Waco has enjoyed probably its most economically bounteous times in these last few years that you’ve been at the helm,” District 5 Councilman Jim Holmes said. “Congratulations, it’s been a pleasure to serve with you and you’ve built a great team there.”
“You’ve seen the city through what I could consider two of our major obstacles, the landfill and of course now this pandemic,” District 2 Councilman Hector Sabido said.
Legacy in Waco
Stem’s grandfather, Wiley Stem Sr., was chief detective for the Waco Police Department. His father, Wiley Stem Jr., served at City Hall from 1955 to 1963 as city attorney and interim city manager. His uncle, Alva Stem, was director of parks and recreation in the 1950s and ’60s.
District 1 City Councilwoman Andrea Barefield, whose mother Mae Jackson served as mayor, said she understood the legacy that comes with having a parent serve in the same city government.
“There have been no pre-destined roles for you, you did the work that you were charged to do and we appreciate your dedication,” Barefield said.
