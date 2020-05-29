Dillon Meek will step down from his District 4 Waco City Council seat after getting caught in a bind because of fallout from COVID-19, but his campaign to become mayor will continue.
Meek recently made a short move that crossed council district lines. It would have come after the city's mayoral election if the contest had not been postponed from May 2 to Nov. 3 because of COVID-19. Meek moved with his family from near 25th Street and Austin Avenue to another house nearby in Castle Heights. Though the move was short, it makes Meek and his family residents of District 3, which is represented on the city council by John Kinnaird.
Both houses were under contract to be sold before officials pushed the election back from May to November.
“I think this is another example of COVID-19 having an unfortunate impact on families,” Meek said.
Meek had another year on his term, so the council would be appointing a replacement for him anyway if he had won the mayoral race. He faces Dave Morrow in the race, and incumbent Mayor Kyle Deaver is not seeking reelection.
The city council likely will set a timeline to appoint Meek’s replacement during their meeting scheduled for Tuesday, and Meek will continue to serve until his successor is in place, City Attorney Jennifer Richie said.
“When a council member moves out of district they forfeit their council position, but under the Constitution they hold over,” Richie said. “A council member will continue to serve until the successor is appointed and qualified.”
Meek said he does not have a successor in mind.
"I’m excited for there to be a new voice to represent this district," he said. "Given that there’s such rich diversity in this district, having a fresh perspective is going to be a good thing. … For me the priority for the District 4 representative would be someone who is able to seek to understand the variety of needs, issues and opportunities that exist within this very exciting and diverse district, and someone who has competence and the ability to work well with council members.”
Deaver said the council will set the deadline for applications to fill the District 4 seat when it meets Tuesday, but it likely will be two weeks from Tuesday.
“I feel like we need to get this position filled very quickly for several reasons,” Deaver said. “One, we’re right at the beginning of the budgeting process, and I think we need to get input from the new council member as much as possible before it’s finalized.”
He said the second reason is that whoever is selected will be up for election in November and again in May because of how the process has played out.
“It’s really a strange situation because of us having to postpone our election to November,” Deaver said. “It’s a very unfortunate situation that’s been caused by this November election. If we’d had our election in May, none of this would have occurred.”
Deaver said interviews with council candidates likely will be conducted remotely for the sake of safety.
The city charter requires an applicant to be at least 21 years old, an American citizen, a qualified voter in the state of Texas, a resident of Waco for at least the past 12 months and a resident of the district for at least the past six months.
Meek has not made a formal announcement about stepping down, but he said other council members are aware of the situation.
“I have reached out individually to inform them,” he said. “I think I have a really close relationship with the council and city leaders, and I will continue to monitor what’s going on at the city level. I will also be ready, willing and able to assist whoever the appointee is to the extent they would benefit from or seek any assistance."
He said he will closely follow city business, including the summer budget discussions, so he will be prepared to take on the mayor’s role later this year, and he intends to continue serving on the board of City Center Waco and Unbound Waco.
