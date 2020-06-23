Covid-19

Waco McLennan County Public Health District.

 Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte

The Waco City Council unanimously voted to ratify the mayor’s order requiring masks in Waco businesses during a special meeting Tuesday morning. 

Waco Mayor Kyle Deaver signed an emergency order calling for businesses to require face masks for employees and customers last Friday. Woodway Mayor Jane Kittner issued a similar order that took effect Sunday, and Hewitt Mayor Charles Turner followed suit. The order is set to expire July 7, unless continued by the council.

Six individuals, four of whom are healthcare professionals, submitted public comments in favor of the order. Thirteen commented in opposition. The McLennan County Medical Society also submitted a comment in favor of the order.

During the meeting Ryan Holt, assistant city manager and police chief, said Waco Code Enforcement will enforce the rule on a complaint basis, and will issue warnings to businesses before citing them. Holt said if an unmasked customer is becoming irate and refusing to leave, businesses can call Waco Police Department for assistance.

“We’re looking for compliance from the businesses under the current declaration, if a person refuses to wear a mask… the business owners and property owners have the right to require the customers to do certain things,” Holt said.

During discussion, Waco McLennan County Public Health District Director Brenda Gray and infectious disease specialist Farley Verner presented an update about McLennan County’s COVID-10 cases. Gray said the county saw a 1600% increase in active cases from June 8 to June 22, and is currently average 30 new cases per day.

“We are like human atomizers. Definitely, when you cough or sneeze it’s obvious droplets and aerosols are generated, but it also occurs with talking, and even more with singing or talking or cheering,” Verner said.

Verner said face coverings stop those droplets and aerosols from being projected, and discourage the wearers from touching their own face. He said while a cloth covering is less effective than a medical mask, they still prevent spread.

“They are not perfect by any means, but they do make a difference,” Verner said.

Verner said an asymptomatic person is still contagious before displaying symptoms, and roughly 50% of patients contract the virus from someone who was asymptomatic.

The orders call on business owners to enforce the rule and require employees and customers to wear a face covering when multiple people are in the same space or are engaged in an activity that makes maintaining 6 feet of separation unfeasible.

Waco’s order goes farther than Woodway’s or Hewitt’s, requiring anyone age 10 or older to wear a mask when in a public place where maintaining 6 feet of separation would be difficult. Homemade masks, scarfs, bandanas, or a handkerchiefs can serve as face coverings. No fine or enforcement mechanism is included for the Waco requirement that the general public wear masks, and Woodway’s order specifies that individuals would not be fined, just businesses owners.

Any business selling goods or services to the public within city limits must create and post a COVID-19 health and safety policy by Wednesday that includes a requirement for masks. Failure to post and enforce the policy would result in a fine of up to $1,000 per day of violation.

The orders all include an exception for eating or drinking at a restaurant or bar when patrons are maintaining 6 feet between groups. Waco’s order for individuals also includes exceptions for physical activity outdoors, driving without anyone from another household, pumping gas, operating outdoor equipment or “when doing so poses a greater mental or physical health, safety, or security risk.”

McLennan Community College will require everyone to wear face coverings on campus, effective Wednesday. According to an MCC press release, face coverings must be worn in the presence of others and in settings where social distancing is difficult to maintain, and are still encouraged when practicing social distancing.

5 tips for wearing face masks in hot weather

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments