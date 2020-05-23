Bradley Ford will be Waco's new city manager, replacing Wiley Stem III, the city announced in a press release Saturday afternoon.
Stem announced last week he would retire effective this summer, after two years as city manager and a 44-year career with the city.
Ford started as an assistant city manager in Waco in 2017 after stints with the cities of Fort Worth and Burleson, working in planning and city management. He earned a bachelor's degree in political science from the University of Texas at Tyler in 2003 and a master's in city and regional planning from the University of Texas at Arlington in 2007.
“Not long after Bradley came to the city as an assistant city manager it was immediately clear that he had the ability to be a strong leader for Waco," Stem wrote in the press release. "When I appointed him deputy city manager I knew in my heart that if the council agreed, he would be able to continue the work of the council and keep the city moving in the right direction. I’m excited for him and the future of Waco.”
The city council voted unanimously to pick Ford as the next city manager after a "lengthy executive session" during a special called meeting at 9 a.m. Saturday, according to the city press release.
“I have worked with many leaders in my career that have invested time and energy into my development," Ford said in the press release. "The most recent example of that is Wiley Stem. It will be a true honor to follow Wiley in leading our city family."
