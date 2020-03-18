Waco City Council approved a $12 million Waco Suspension Bridge restoration and chose Turner Behringer to redevelop the former Floyd Casey Stadium site during a meeting Tuesday that saw sparse attendance and distancing precautions against COVID-19.
Paper signs on the Bosque Theater’s seats reminded guests to practice social distancing, and city council and staff took up a new seating arrangement to stay 6 feet away from one another. Waco-McLennan County Public Health District officials also gave updates on preparations for the virus.
The city last August issued a request for proposals to develop the Floyd Casey site, which has remained empty since the stadium was demolished in 2016. The request calls for a mixed-use development with residential, retail, commercial and office space. A presentation detailing Turner Behringer’s exact plans for the site was canceled.
“We would like to move forward with the negotiation with them,” City Manager Wiley Stem III said during the meeting. “So if we can get you to approve it this evening, we can go back and bring a full presentation to you.”
A Turner Behringer spokesperson declined comment on plans for the 105-acre site, which the city acquired in a land swap with Baylor University after it opened McLane Stadium.
Suspension Bridge
The council also voted to accept Gibson & Sons’ $12.4 million bid for a Waco Suspension Bridge restoration project. Plans to replace the bridge’s steel cables and wood decking and repair its cable houses hit a snag when bids for the project were all more than twice as expensive as the city had anticipated.
“As I’m sure the council is aware, this is significantly more than we had budgeted,” Stem said.
The council voted to pull $8 million from the city’s surplus to fund the project and to allow the city to reimburse itself through a bond already set to be issued in the coming months.
“It’s the primary landmark in the city of Waco, so we have to get moving on this,” Councilman Jim Holmes said.
Parks and Recreation Director Jonathan Cook said the project would close the bridge for 18 to 24 months once construction starts this summer. The riverwalk directly under the bridge will close, but Indian Spring Park will not be affected.
“There’s going to be a good amount work of site work and examination given the nature of the project,” Cook said.
Park cleaning
Public Health Director Brenda Gray and other public health officials gave general updates on COVID-19 cases and reiterated the importance of social distancing.
After updates, the conversation turned to playground equipment and parks. Councilman Dillon Meek asked if playground equipment is safe.
“As some families, not just mine, go stir-crazy, is it safe to go to playgrounds?” Meek said.
Gray said the answer depends in part on how crowded the playgrounds are. She said her own family has been bringing cleaning supplies to the park with them.
“We want people to do the social distancing. Sometimes parks aren’t crowded and sometimes they are, but it’s important that our children have activity,” Gray said. “I think, based on CDC guidance, we do have to have wisdom when getting outside and getting fresh air."
After the meeting, Cook, the parks director, said the parks department has started sanitizing and disinfecting playground equipment, starting with high-traffic playgrounds at Cameron Park, then moving to community center parks, Sul Ross Park and then to neighborhood parks, which see less traffic overall.
“We’ll just continue for the foreseeable future,” Cook said.
Crews that started the process Monday had cleaned seven of the 24 parks as of Wednesday, Cook said. The amount of time it takes to clean each park, including pavilions, bathrooms and picnic tables, varies by the size and complexity of each location. He said workers are still determining how many parks they can clean in a given week, but he anticipates they can clean every park once every two weeks and hit high-traffic parks once a week.
“We’re just going to repeat and keep on,” Cook said. “We’ll do some closures, but we want to be accommodating people at all the playgrounds.”
