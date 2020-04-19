COVID-19 could cost the city of Waco as much as $8 million in sales tax revenue, according to worst-case scenario projections run by city officials.
Sales tax typically represents between 26% and 30% of the city’s general fund every year, but with only essential businesses open to prevent the spread of COVID-19, city officials expect revenue to take a hit. Without the closures related to the coronavirus, the city would have been expecting about $18 million in sales tax rebates for the remainder of the fiscal year, which runs through September, Deputy City Manager Bradley Ford said.
“We’re all running projections on this based on things we’re hearing out in the community and various reports,” Ford said. “Our sales tax contribution from the comptroller lags two months, so we won’t know a fuller picture until that June payment.”
Different projections show different possibilities. The estimate of an $8 million hit, or a 45% reduction from pre-COVID projections, is based on a scenario with significant economic pressures and business closures through September, a worst case scenario. A more rapid recovery would cost the city an estimated $1.8 million.
“The $8 million represents what could be the sales tax reduction if the COVID-19 impacts linger for the remainder of our fiscal year,” Ford said. “We budgeted based on a rapid resolution or a slower resolution.”
Ford said the city was anticipating about $39 million in sales tax revenue for the full fiscal year, accounting for about 30% of total revenue.
“We’re about halfway through,” Ford said of the fiscal year. “The results for the first half of the year were really strong. We were already $6.3 million ahead through March.”
That $6.3 million head start will provide a buffer for the second half of the fiscal year, as will a $1.7 million contingency budgeted in the sales tax fund, he said.
About 48% of sales tax revenue comes from retailers, which includes tourism-related retail, and about 15% comes from restaurants. The rest comes from manufacturers, wholesalers, utility companies and other miscellaneous sources.
“It’s a pretty diverse group of services. … One of the good things is that we did, and we have in the past, budget quite conservatively for sales tax because it is so volatile,” Ford said. “Especially in a city likes ours that has such a big tourism element that is not guaranteed year to year.”
Any expected effects on property tax revenue, generally the city's largest revenue source, would be delayed by at least several months and are not yet clear.
Ford said departments have started the budgeting process, and the city’s 2021 budget will likely be a conservative one.
“I don’t anticipate new programs and new expenses being an option, just given the climate we’re in,” he said.
Large projects that were already underway, including the Waco Suspension Bridge restoration project, will continue as planned, he said.
“We’re certainly having those conversations about what projects are ready to move forward and what projects aren’t,” Ford said. “There’s no project like the Suspension Bridge, or something of that caliber, that we’re pulling off on.”
Kris Collins, senior vice president of economic development for the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce, said March is usually a big month for retail because spring break brings in travelers.
“That naturally lends itself to an increase in sales tax revenue,” Collins said.
Even when businesses start to reopen, they will have to adapt with safety measures such as reduced capacity and curbside pick-up, adaptations that could be more challenging for small businesses or businesses without an online presence, she said.
“The ones that have been completely shut down for the last few weeks, they’re looking forward to what is a ramp-up to reopening, a phase-in of reopening,” Collins said. “How they’re going to be able to do that is going to vary for every type of business across the board.”
Collins said while adapting to safety measures might be a challenge, it is necessary, and an important part of encouraging customers who may be nervous about shopping, regardless of restrictions being lifted.
“In the situation we’re in right now, when businesses take those precautions I think it gives an extra level of comfort to their customers, that they’re looking out for their best interests along with their employees,” Collins said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.