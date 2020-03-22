Waco-area emergency workers take precautions amid coronavirus outbreak

Car crashes, medical emergencies and house fires do not follow guidelines for preventing the spread of COVID-19, so local first responders are taking extra precautions to keep the public safe and to keep themselves ready to serve.
“Sometimes we don’t know a lot about what we’re running into on some types of calls,” Hewitt Fire Chief Lance Bracco said. “Even though it seems like the world has come to a halt, we know we have to be ready for anything.”
The Hewitt Fire Department, like other local emergency response agencies, has implemented new protocols for administering aid to the public.
“AMR (American Medical Response) ambulance dispatchers are asking prescreening questions, so dispatchers will tell us if there are any symptoms to be concerned about, and our dispatchers also ask prescreening questions,” Bracco said. “Those answers are relayed to us, so we can go in with personal protective equipment if need be.”
Officials will put on department-issued rubber gloves, protective masks, gowns and eye protection as needed if a patient has been out of the country recently, has had contact with someone with COVID-19 or is showing potential symptoms of the disease, including respiratory distress or fever, he said.
“We try to limit responders, so one can do patient care while another stands back, limiting any type of possible exposure,” he said. “These are things we’ve always routinely done, but we are much more aware of these things, especially now.”
While some businesses have had to close their doors and others are able to have employees work from home, firefighters staff stations 24/7, with crews working 24-hour shifts together. Since they share living quarters, crews have increased daily cleaning and hand washing and have placed hand sanitizer at the ready around the workplace.
“We’ve been doing this stuff anyway, but we have just made it much more of a priority on top of our normal station duties to limit the spread of the coronavirus," Bracco said. "We all live and work together, so we don’t want to bring anything home to our families.”
Hewitt fire and police often welcome members of the public on tours of their respective stations under normal circumstances, but the city has temporarily limited access to essential personnel.
The Waco Fire Department has implemented similar measures, limiting public access to facilities and implementing new procedures to prevent the spread of the virus while they respond to emergencies, interim Waco Fire Chief Kevin McGee said.
“We have issued personal protective equipment, and based on information from the call taker there are several levels of response we can take,” McGee said.
McGee, who stepped in as interim in January after former Fire Chief Bobby Tatum retired, said he has been in the fire service for about 40 years but has not seen another public health emergency on the scale of the coronavirus. He said he was working on the East Coast during the 2009 H1N1 swine flu outbreak and during anthrax scares, and firefighters, police and emergency medical officials have always adapted to meet the public's needs.
“You are always going to run into novel situations, so we train ourselves to have to adapt and improvise,” McGee said.
