Primary elections for county, state and federal elections run from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday at 33 vote centers around McLennan County.
Notable races on the Democratic ballot include the U.S. presidential election and a number of statewide contests. The race to replace retiring U.S. Rep. Bill Flores in Congressional District 17 had drawn fields of both Republican and Democratic contenders.
Also in the Republican primary are contests for 19th State District Court Judge and two county commissioners seats.
For a full list of candidates and maps of vote centers, visit www.mclennanvotes.com.
The following vote centers are available to any registered McLennan County voter.
- Axtell School athletic meeting room, 312 W. Seley
- Bellmead Civic Center, 3900 Parrish St.
- Bruceville-Eddy ISD Special Events Center, 1 Eagle Drive
- Carver Park Baptist Church, 1020 E. Herring Ave.
- Cesar Chavez Middle School, 700 S. 15th St.
- Chalk Bluff Baptist Church, 5993 Gholson Road, Waco
- China Spring ISD administration building, 12166 Yankie Road, China Spring
- Crawford High School, 200 Pirate Drive
- Dewey Community Center, 925 N. Ninth St.
- Episcopal Church of the Holy Spirit, 1624 Wooded Acres Drive, Waco
- Fellowship Bible Church, 5200 Speegleville Road, McGregor
- First Assembly of God Church, 6701 Bosque Blvd.
- Heart of Texas Council of Governments, 1514 S. New Road
- Hewitt First Baptist Church, 301 S. First St.
- Hewitt Public Safety Facility, 100 Patriot Court
- H.G. Isbill Junior High, 305 S. Van Buren St., McGregor
- Lacy Lakeview Civic Center, 505 E. Craven Ave.
- Lake Shore United Methodist Church, 3311 Park Lake Drive
- Lorena First Baptist Church, 307 E. Center St.
- Mart Community Center, 804 E. Bowie Ave.
- McLennan Community College Conference Center, 4601 N. 19th St.
- Moody First United Methodist Church, 500 Sixth St., Moody
- Riesel Junior High/High School, 600 E. Frederick St.
- Robinson Community Center, 106 W. Lyndale Drive
- South Waco Library, 2737 S. 18th St.
- Speegleville Baptist Church, 469 Speegle Road
- Tennyson Middle School, 6100 Tennyson Drive
- University High School, 3201 S. New Road
- Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Ave.
- Waco Multi-Purpose Community Center, 1020 Elm Ave.
- West Community Center, 200 Tokio Road
- Woodway City Hall, 922 Estates Drive
- Woodway First Baptist Church, 13000 Woodway Drive.
