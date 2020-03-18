Updated: Six COVID-19 cases reported in McLennan County, including 2 Baylor professors

The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District has announced six cases of the COVID-19 virus in McLennan County, signaling a new phase in the local response to the coronavirus pandemic.
The first five cases involved people with known recent travel, district director Brenda Gray said at a news conference Wednesday. The sixth case, announced Wednesday evening, involves a man "with an unconfirmed travel history."
Cases include:
- A 64-year-old male who returned from Israel on March 12 along with a person in Bell County who was infected. The case was confirmed at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
- A 68-year-old man from Ecuador who was visiting family in McLennan County. The case was confirmed at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
- A married couple, ages 56 and 52, who had recently traveled to New York. The case was confirmed late Tuesday.
- A fifth case that was confirmed Wednesday morning involved a McLennan County resident who was tested in another county.
- A 27-year-old man with an unconfirmed travel history. The case was confirmed at 11:45 a.m. Wednesday.
The couple who recently traveled to New York City over spring break on a non-university trip are two Baylor University faculty members who fell ill upon their return, Baylor President Linda Livingstone said in a news release. The couple did not return to campus and have been self-isolating at home.
Results from 16 other local tests are still pending.
Mayor Kyle Deaver on Tuesday ordered bars, gyms, bowling alleys and a variety of other public gathering places closed, and limited restaurants to take-out service.
Deaver urged the public Wednesday not to panic but to take prudent steps to avoid spreading the virus.
"There's no need to panic as a result of this," he said. "Most people who acquire COVID-19 are going to recover and have mild symptoms, but vulnerable populations may have bad outcomes."
People who feel sick should not go to the doctor but should call first to avoid exposure, Deaver said.
Livingstone urged local students who experience symptoms such as fever, cough and difficulty breathing to call Baylor Student Health Services nurse hotline at 254-710-4939.
Staff will advise students whether they meet the criteria for testing.
Student Health Services will be able to make appointments for on-campus testing for the coronavirus at this phone number from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Students not in Waco, as well as faculty and staff, are advised to call their health care providers if they have symptoms.
