Katherine Turner-Pearson turned 61 on Friday and announced her second attempt to unseat Republican State Rep. Charles “Doc” Anderson is her gift to District 56 residents.
“On my birthday, I’m giving a present to the rest of the community,” Turner-Pearson said. “I am going to fix Austin. I believe in giving on my birthday.”
Turner-Pearson, a Democrat and Waco native who owns Central Texas Archaeological Resources, expects better results on her second run against Anderson, who said Friday that at 74, he is “gonna saddle up and get ‘er done” in seeking a ninth term.
“We have a lot of new people moving in and a lot of people who have been in our community forever,” Turner-Pearson said. “I think they are a very moderate group of people, and the Republican Party has moved so far to the right that the moderate people are not being addressed.”
Anderson, a retired veterinarian, won almost 66% of the vote in November 2018, outdistancing Turner-Pearson 37,893 to 19,713.
Both put redistricting as one of the top issues in the next legislative session.
“I think it is so important to have fair districts,” Turner-Pearson said. “Whether you are a Republican or Democrat or Green Party or whatever, it is going to be important because if you start disenfranchising people, that is how you get people angry at your government, bitter, and you start having more and more problems within your community. So it is important to have them fair. We have to make sure that this next time they are fair to everybody.”
Anderson said he expects Texas to gain three or four new congressional seats because of population growth.
“Redistricting will be very important in the coming year,” he said. “It is a critical time. We want to make sure we maintain our majority on the Republican side because we lost 12 seats on the last go-round.”
Pearson-Turner serves on the board of the Community Race Relations Coalition and sits on the McLennan County Tax Appraisal Review Board. She also teaches college courses to women in prison.
Anderson serves as chairman of the Texas Legislative Rural Caucus, is vice chairman for the House Committee on Energy and served for six terms as vice chairman of the House Committee on Agriculture and Livestock.
He also served on House committees on Elections, House Administration, Economic and Small Business Development and a select interim committee on Energy and Environment.
