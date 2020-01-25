Almost 500 homes that first housed Air Force officers training for World War II and later housed students learning trades at Texas State Technical College will be demolished beginning later this year.
In July, the Texas Legislature appropriated $29.6 million for the three-phase project, which TSTC officials will use for the removal and abatement of 488 homes and about 20 other buildings on TSTC system’s flagship Waco campus.
“This will be a monumental facelift and bring us in line with the modern technologies that we teach,” said Ray Rushing, TSTC vice chancellor and general counsel. “It is absolutely money well-spent, and we thank the Legislature for believing in us and helping to bring us up to modern technological standards.”
Over the years, TSTC officials slowly have worked to renovate campus buildings to transform the Waco location from a World War II-era military installation to a 21st-century educational facility.
In the first phase of the project, which begins in August, 208 homes in the southwest portion of the campus will be abated and demolished, along with infrastructure work. Officials have 148 homes slated to be taken down in the second phase, and 132 for the third, said Jeremiah Bland, TSTC System director of housing.
Before the two-year project is done, TSTC officials will build a new, 250-bed residence hall for single student housing for students displaced by the demolition project and incoming students.
The $29.6 million legislative appropriation does not cover the cost of the new residence hall, officials said.
“There were 754 houses here that we basically inherited from the (Air Force) base,” Bland said. “These houses were built in late ‘40s, early ‘50s, and they are literally reaching the end of life. So, to start the project, we asked the Legislature for help to take care of these assets that are beyond their life expectancy.”
The project also will require abating asbestos, removing aging water and sewer lines and removing some streets in the southwest corner of campus.
When finished, TSTC officials envision a large green space, which would be attractive in its own right, or a green, clean palette on which to plan future developments.
Bland said 134 house and duplexes were renovated about six years ago. But those slated for demolition are older, and TSTC officials say renovation is not feasible.
TSTC officials want to provide student housing on campus and think it’s important to help attract new students, he said.
“Many of our students are ex-military and some are veterans with families who come from out of state,” Bland said. “They separated from the military and are looking to further their training or build on the skills they’ve got.
“For a lot of them, it is very handy to have housing right here under the same roof as admissions and financial aid, and it is easy for students coming, instead of looking for housing separately and trying to get their school all in order, because we keep in all under the same roof. You usually don’t find housing at a technical college or at a two-year college on this scale and it has helped many students make the decision to come here,” he said.
TSTC is moving away from a policy that allowed some non-students to rent housing, Bland said. In the past, a student who graduated and was a good tenant might be allowed to stay. That is changing, especially with the large-scale demolition project.
About 70 percent of the homes slated for demolition in the first phase are vacant, Bland said. Residents will have received at least a year’s notice of the demolitions before work begins, he said.
Workers will salvage the materials they can from the homes, including refrigerators, stoves and AC units supplied by TSTC. The property will be considered state surplus property and auctioned off per state requirements.
The second phase of the project is set to begin in February 2021, Bland said.
“If you just let the houses sit, it can be a huge liability,” Bland said.”We don’t want structures just sitting here, where somebody could come through and get in. There are some pretty serious liability issues if you just leave a structure that is not inhabited. They need to be properly abated and properly handled.”
Many of the houses date back to the early ‘40s, when McLennan County and city of Waco leaders learned that an air base was being planned for the area. The county bought more than 1,100 acres for the project.
The Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor in December 1941 hastened base construction, and by the spring of 1942, the first basic training pilots arrived at what was called Waco Army Air Field, according to multiple histories on McLennan County and TSTC.
After the war ended in 1945, the base reverted to inactive status for almost three years. However, when international tensions began to ratchet up during the Cold War, the base reopened in August 1948 and was named Waco Air Force Base.
It was renamed Connally Air Force Base the following year, and became James Connally Air Force Base in 1950.
By 1965, the Air Force was sharing the base with the state of Texas and James Connally Technical Institute, which became Texas State Technical Institute and later Texas State Technical College, was established.
The state bought the base for $5.2 million after the 12th Air Force moved its headquarters to Bergstrom Air Force Base in Austin, and the Waco base, named for McGregor native Col. James T. Connally, closed in 1966.
Connally, a 1928 Waco High School graduate, won the Distinguished Flying Cross for a mission that destroyed a Japanese tanker ship and rescued 23 stranded American pilots.
He was killed in May 1945 in a raid over Yokohama, Japan.
