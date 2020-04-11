Raydene Crawford teaches a fitness class at Brazos East Park. The Waco Regional Tennis Center fitness trainer normally teaches the class inside but decided to improvise to continue offering the service while ensuring distance between participants.
Hewitt Drive has been less congested since the shutdown has closed schools and most businesses.
Cabela's received one of the nine citations the city has issued related to COVID-19 emergency orders. The retailer is allowed to remain open only for the sale of firearms and related supplies.
Cellphone data offers one of the few concrete measures of how movement has changed in general since measures to limit the spread of COVID-19 went into place.
A cellphone tower near Cobbs Drive, a source of social distancing data compiled by Google.
Friday's traffic on Waco Drive near 25th street.
The parking lot of Lowe's on New Road in Waco.
Traffic flows down southbound lane of Interstate 35. Statewide traffic counts were down more than 40% for the week of March 28 compared to late February, according to TxDOT.
Lowe's remains popular among stores still open in Waco.
Friday traffic on South Valley Mills Drive.
The parking lot of the Target location on Bosque Boulevard in Waco.
Though it is difficult to quantify just how many people are following shelter-in-place orders, data shows McLennan County residents are staying home more, likely limiting the spread of COVID-19.
While cellphone and traffic data show a significant reduction in movement, some Waco businesses have broken emergency orders, and the city last week moved to shut down playgrounds and other park equipment that groups continued to use.
According to the Texas Department of Transportation, statewide traffic volumes decreased by 18% from the seven-day period that started February 22 to the week of March 14. Using the week of February 22 as a baseline, traffic volumes were down by 36% for the week of March 21, then 41% for the week of March 28.
The movements of individuals are more difficult to track, but cellphone data has provided some insight.
Google has started releasing Community Mobility Reports that show how people’s day-to-day travel has changed by gathering location data from cellphones that have their Location History setting activated. The newest report shows people in McLennan County are spending more time in residential areas and less time everywhere else.
“It shows, basically, for McLennan County about a 43% decline compared to the baseline, which is where we were in February,” said Chris Evilia, director of the Waco Metropolitan Planning Organization.
For McLennan County, activity dropped by 49% in retail and recreation areas, 23% in grocery and pharmacy areas and 33% in parks. By contrast, activity in residential areas increased by 12%. Statewide, activity in retail and recreation areas dropped by 48%, grocery and pharmacy activity dropped by 23%, and parks activity dropped by 47%.
“Basically, everything went down by a lot, except for residential, which isn’t too much of a surprise,” Evilia said. “It’s really the only hard information that kind of confirms what we’re feeling anecdotally.”
Unacast, a company that uses cellphone data to track and document how and where people move, built a Social Distancing Scoreboard to rate how well states and counties are adhering to social distancing measures. Texas is ranked at D+ overall, a grade shared by McLennan County. The data show average mobility has decreased less than 25%, but shows that nonessential visits have decreased by more than 70%.
Waco Transit General Manager Serena Stevenson said the number of riders on fixed routes dropped from 41,319 in February to 26,095 in last month.
“You’ve got to think, school is out and the colleges are too, so you’re cutting out those early morning trips,” Stevenson said. “With businesses closed, there are fewer people going to and from work.”
Since March 23, Waco Transit has only allowed nine passengers per vehicle, and operating hours have been cut down to 7:15 a.m. to 5:15 p.m. Stevenson said the limited hours were chosen to match essential businesses’ hours.
Waco Regional Airport Director Joel Martinez said the airport would have five or six arrivals or departures on a typical day.
“It changes daily,” Martinez said. “They have five daily scheduled flights, but they’re running two today … They’re reducing capacity globally.”
The airport has less foot traffic, and the small restaurant inside has been closed under local emergency orders.
“As an essential department, we’re trying to maintain all the services and availability that we can,” Martinez said.
Empty parking lots at major retail centers including Richland Mall and Texas Central Marketplace are clear example of local emergency orders' impact, but other businesses remain open.
Auto insurance offices, auto supply stores, office supply stores, dollar stores and furniture stores are all still open. Most restaurants have made the transition to pickup and delivery service, and home improvement stores have remained consistently busy since spring arrived.
Services including laundromats, dry cleaners and post offices are still operating, albeit with social distancing measures in place. Grocery stores remain busy, though many have started controlling entry points and restricting how many people can enter at one time.
As of mid-week, Waco code enforcement officials has worked 171 complaints related to COVID-19 emergency orders and had issued nine citations, Director of Housing and Community Development Galen Price said. Citations can come with a fine of up to $1,000 per day of violation, set by municipal court.
“We don’t issue a citation initially,” Price said. “What we’ve done is gone out and given a warning initially, and then if we receive another complaint or observe a violation, that’s when a citation is issued.”
Most of the violations have been to nonessential businesses remaining open to the public.
“These are citizens that are calling in or emailing in to report violations,” Price said. “So it’s really the citizens policing themselves.”
The city cited Cabela’s after the outdoors retailer, which is allowed to remain open, continued to sell items it was not allowed to sell after being warned to quit, Price said.
“They were allowed to sell firearms … but they were not supposed to sell anything outside of firearm-related items,” Price said.
He said some smoke shops, which are considered nonessential, have remained open, with owners asserting they should be treated like convenience stores under the order, because they sell some items that would be found in a convenience store.
When it comes to individuals violating the order, Price said it has typically been a matter of crowding in parks, especially before the city closed its basketball courts, golf course and playground equipment.
“We would find basketball games going on in the park,” Price said. “Maybe it would start with one person, but then we’d receive a complaint that there were 30 or 40 people out there playing basketball.”
In those cases, code enforcement staff tells the group to leave the park and reminds them of the social distancing rules. Price said for the most part, people have been following the rules and heeding warnings.
“I think citizens are responding well, and we do appreciate their assistance in letting us know where they’re seeing an issue. For that, we’re very thankful,” Price said.
There have been a handful of other violations. McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara said a complaint was made concerning a large gathering at BSR Cable Park recently. He said deputies spoke with staff, and the park closed voluntarily and has since remained in compliance with local and state orders.
Hewitt parks have been closed since the Gov. Greg Abbott issued an emergency order March 19. Hewitt Police Chief Jim Devlin said from what he has seen, people are spending more time outdoors, even if it is not in Hewitt's parks.
“We are seeing a lot of pedestrian traffic, people walking, biking, families in neighborhoods, probably trying to alleviate that cabin fever,” Devlin said. “It is good to see the community out and about, waving to us, and everyone is in relatively good spirits as they are out getting in exercise.”
Devlin said the public is encouraged to exercise while keeping social distancing recommendations in mind.
“Most people are adhering to social distancing," he said. "What we are mostly seeing is families that are out, mothers and fathers with their children. We have had a few calls where a few people were at parks that were closed, but we’ve told them that they were closed and educated them about the emergency order. But we’ve had compliance with anyone we’ve spoken with.”
