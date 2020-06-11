Three developments in central Waco will have extra time to finish up construction and still get public funding previously approved by the city council.
The Tax Increment Financing Zone board approved contract extensions for The Containery, Behren’s Lofts, and a planned dance studio on Elm Avenue. The board convened for the first time in several months in a virtual meeting Thursday.
The TIF Zone uses a portion of tax revenue collected from central city properties to reinvest in the area, and the Waco City Council has final say on the board's recommendations for projects to fund. TIF grants come with many stipulations for how the money is spent, often on public infrastructure improvements needed for a given project, and they generally come with deadlines for project completion.
The board approved deadline extensions for two of Bill Wetterman's downtown developments, though one extension came with restrictions on how he can paint The Containery on Fourth Street.
He asked for a new Dec. 31 deadline for Behren’s Lofts, located at 215 and 217 S. Fourth St. The building’s second floor will be renovated into office space, and Wetterman said he expects work to be done by October.
“The Dec. 31 request was just to give us a little contingency time in case we hit another snag or more stay-at-home orders in the fall,” Wetterman said during the meeting. “I’m pretty confident we’ll be finished in September.”
The initial contract for the project's TIF grant had a June 2019 work deadline, and it received a six-month extension in May 2019.
“When this project originally came to the TIF board, it was under different ownership and the initial proposal was for luxury lofts on the second floor,” city economic development director Melett Harrison said. “But in October 2018, that ownership notified us that they were going to change. Instead of luxury lofts, they would either have office or other commercial space on the second floor.”
Wetterman also got an extension for The Containery, but it comes with a requirement that he change a central design element. The Containery is a planned dining and shopping complex composed of shipping containers under construction at 319 S. Fourth St. The board's extension approval comes with a requirement that the containers be repainted in colors that are not as bright.
In an interview after the meeting, Wetterman said the delay in the project is partially because of COVID-19, but also partially because of changes to The Containery’s plans. The building will be topped with nine boutique hotel rooms.
“We’ll be opening soon, late summer,” Wetterman said. “But we have to be 100% complete. I’ve got some other phases of the project, hotel rooms, site work and such, that won’t necessarily be completed and still require some additional permitting.”
A previous extension would have given the project until March 30, but that extension was never approved.
“Technically, the contract expired in September of last year as opposed to March of this year. However, the request in front of you is for an additional extension,” Harrison told the TIF board.
Harrison said the request noted weather and construction delays. The project also failed city building inspections because construction was not following the initial plans, requiring the plans to be revised.
Harrison said she recommended approval of the extension, on the condition that the shipping containers be repainted to match earlier, less brightly colored renderings shown to the TIF board.
TIF Board Chair Ruth Jackson said she agrees the containers should be repainted, and she compared them to Legos.
Wetterman said earlier renderings were purely conceptual, and the “Lego” look was exactly what the project was always intended to be.
“The whole concept of The Containery, using the containers in this unique fashion … I strongly object,” Wetterman said of the board's new requirement.
720 Elm Ave.
Anthony Billings requested a six-month extension for his project at 720 Elm Ave., where he and Rodney Clark plan to renovate an existing building and convert it into a dance studio and commercial space. When they started construction, the building’s roof had collapsed and the building had to be stabilized from the inside.
Billings said when the city repaved the 700 block of Elm Avenue, it delayed his project, though the result was “well worth the wait.”
“This has been kind of an exciting project,” Billings said. “We were planning on doing this project ourselves, but then the city stepped in and did the (infrastructure work). It delayed us significantly, but the final product from the city was fabulous.”
'Front porch'
City Center Waco requested a one-month extension on the design and engineering contract for Bridge Street project, also known as the “front porch” project. It will create a plaza and "festival street" along a few blocks of Bridge Street near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. The board voted to defer consideration on the extension until its next scheduled meeting.
Completion of the design and engineering work was initially slated for last year, but in August the city changed the contracting method for the work and hired a construction manager at-risk to oversee the process.
“It extends the design process into the building process, which they have started on now,” Harrison said. “That’s one of the reasons this did not get completed on the original schedule. The approach to the project changed.”
In an interview after the meeting, City Center Waco Director Megan Henderson said the change helps the project fit in with the multiple construction projects in that area of East Waco, where two hotels, an apartment building, a sweeping Elm Avenue infrastructure project and utility work along Peach Street are all either underway or scheduled to start soon.
“I think at one point I counted eight projects that were right on top of each other,” Henderson said. “Everything in the world is happening, trying to happen or being designed.”
